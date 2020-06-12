The beacons of change

There is controversy around the decision to rename Gladstone Hall at Liverpool University, citing the fact that Gladstone’s family earned their wealth on the back of the slave trade and that as a young Tory politician, in 1831 Gladstone spoke in favour of compensating slave traders for the loss of their income.

It is my understanding that the decision to rename Gladstone Hall was taken democratically within the rules of the Liverpool University, and I find myself on the same side of this debate as the Gladstone Library who have stated that:

… if it is the democratic will, after due process, to remove statues of William Gladstone, our founder, we would not stand in the way. Nor, we think, would Gladstone himself – who worked tirelessly on behalf of democratic change.

That said, it is important that we do not in this act, or in calls for the removal of other statues, fail to acknowledge that people can change; indeed the cause of Black Lives Matter is entirely dependent upon that ability for people to change if we are to eradicate both the conscious and unconscious bias in our society today.

For that reason it is important that we reflect on the fact that Gladstone’s politics changed under the influence of people such as Richard Cobden and John Bright, so much so that by 1841 he opposed the equalisation of the duty on foreign and colonial sugar in the belief that that equalisation would aid the slave trade. The evidence is that he was by this time campaigning against slavery, indeed by 1850 he was a changed man when in Parliament he described slavery as “by far the foulest crime that taints the history of mankind in any Christian or pagan country.”

Gladstone went on to become the first British politician to lead a left-leaning government and introduced key changes to our national life such as universal education and a foreign policy based on freedom and liberty rather than the expansion of Empire, stating that “From the ancient strife of territorial acquisition we are labouring, I trust and believe, to substitute another, a peaceful and a fraternal strife among nations, the honest and the noble race of industry and art.”

It was suggested in the case of the Colston statue that we weigh his involvement in the slave trade against the charitable gifts he made resulting from them, but there is no suggestion that Colston changed his commitment to slavery.

Gladstone did change his views, and he worked to change our society to reflect that. I would suggest that perhaps discussions about Gladstone should focus not on where he started, but on how much he changed and how much our society changed because he changed.

Acknowledgement of how people of the past, like Gladstone, have changed and championed change act as a beacon of hope to motivate us to make the changes of the future. It is time for today’s Liberal Democrats to step up and finish the job that Cobden started.

* Chair of Manchester Gorton Liberal Democrats, a member of the NW Regional Executive and the English Council and Vice President of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats