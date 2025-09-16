The conference app goes live



The Bournemouth 2025 conference app has now gone live.

A tip: firstly make sure you delete the spring conference app in your phone, if it is there. Then go into your friendly App Store where you will need to search for “Lib Dem conference” and click on the spring conference icon which comes up. Yes I know.

The app is brilliant this year, with all the documents in one place. You can use the timetable to add hall debates, fringe meetings and training sessions to “My schedule”. You can also add your own bits to the “My schedule” so you have your conference schedule all in one place.

Tip: make sure you schedule in free time to recharge your batteries. You’ll need it! 😊

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.