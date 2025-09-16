What is the Lib Dem vision for growth?

Before writing this article I searched Lib Dem Voice for articles on the economy, economic growth and the hot topic of “abundance”. I was surprised how little the economy seems to be discussed or written about, at least as the main topic of an article. This contrasts with the uncomfortable reality that the UK is in a terrible economic position.

UK real wage growth has been flat for getting on for nearly 2 decades. This is not news to anyone. It has had plenty of focus in the media, and from economic think tanks on the right and left. This is a direct reflection of stagnating real GDP per capita and, in turn, means that tax revenues are not growing at a rate able to keep up with the demands of our aging population. Hence Rachel Reeves finds herself in a horrific fiscal position.

This is felt by all of us via less purchasing power and through the increasingly obvious deterioration of the public realm and stressed public services.

Labour came to power on a mission to fix this, by getting Britain building again, coupled with the creation of a “National Wealth Fund”, adding in some devolution and various changes to the jobs market and the “skills system”. There is also a plan for a new industrial strategy.

Now, more than one year in, Labour are in the process of making some tentative changes to the planning system and are proposing some modest devolution. When it comes to the labour market, it all seems to be going wrong with a job-destroying hike in employers’ NI and continued tension around immigration. The Government published its industrial strategy in June, however the UK’s highly centralised state has not proved very capable of implementing large complex new strategies in recent years.

But leaving aside Labour’s faltering plans for a moment, it is worth considering the problem itself. There is broad agreement on what that is: UK productivity growth is in the toilet. Moreover, there is also agreement that this is due to a lack of private and public investment:

“The total capital stock of the UK is actually lower now than it was in 2016; by comparison, it is 14 percent higher on average across the rest of the G7.” UK Foundations Essay (Centre Right)

“Investing too little for one year is manageable, but doing so year after year is a recipe for relative decline. This is precisely what the UK has been doing and where it finds itself.” Resolution Foundation: Economy 2030 (Centre Left)

There is no shortage of proposed solutions. Some proposals have been tried before, including industrial strategies, it is not clear Labour’s latest effort will be any better. More recently, a new view has emerged, again supported by both the right and the left, but probably best articulated in the UK Foundations essay: “the most important economic fact about modern Britain: that it is difficult to build almost anything, anywhere.”

Although much of this “abundance” zeitgeist is focused on “getting Britain building again”, there are additional measures by which the UK’s economic performance could be both: (i) improved to increase available resources; and (ii) better shared to reduce inequality. It would not be consistent with Liberal values to achieve higher GDP at the expense of US levels of inequality.

We have a new government that has set out a mission to improve the UK’s growth rate. But they are hampered by their own prejudices and tension between the Treasury and other ministries, not to mention continued poor governance and incompetence.

We have largely stayed quiet on the growth agenda, mainly sticking to the themes of the general election. We seem to lack any sort of vision for how to achieve an improvement in economic performance. However, things seem to be changing. A Policy Working Group has recently been formed to look at our economic policy and Ed recently made a speech setting the scene for this review.

Now, therefore, seems a good time to start debating these issues, however no focused group exists to make the case for growth policies within the Lib Dems (although various Groups have made the case on individual policies in the past). In contrast, a group of Labour MPs have recently formed such a group within Labour.

Fixing the UK’s growth problem underpins EVERYTHING. Without it, we cannot fix the issues we campaign on: adult social care, SEND, the NHS, inequality…. and all the others.

* Steve Wotton has been a Lib Dem member since 2018 and, since 2024, a Lib Dem Councillor in Surrey. He is also a local activist in the Dorking & Horley Constituency. Steve is a self described YIMBY.