Mathew on Monday: Free speech… and its limits!

On Saturday I was live on the ‘Debate Desk’ segment on Peter Cardwell’s programme on Talk. One of the issues we discussed was free speech and what its limits should be, indeed if it should have limits.

I’m not a free speech absolutist. Whilst being able to express ourselves freely and enjoy robust debate (as I do on the national broadcast airwaves most weeks) we all, and quite rightly, have limits on our speech. There are laws, for one thing, and beyond that there are cultural norms which, you hope, most people abide by not because they have to but because they want to. Because they respect minority groups, for example, and would never want to do anything to cause offence.

Sadly, however, it would seem that a sizeable minority are happy to not only cause offence but say things quite openly which are likely actionable by law. For example I saw a video on social media from the truly dreadful ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally in London at the weekend in which one ‘protester’ said, quite freely, openly, and apparently proudly, that Prime Minister Keir Starmer should be ‘assassinated.’

Words cannot express how truly vile that is, especially coming at the end of a week in which we saw a political assassination in the brutal killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk when he was debating students on a university campus in America. A wife denied her husband, two young children denied their father.

However much you may disagree with someone (and some of what Kirk advocated was beyond awful) the answer is to take him on in debate not to engage in political violence which is always, always, unacceptable. We, as Liberals, must guard the ability to express yourself robustly but also defend the all important guardrails of speech and cultural niceties.

I despair the views of an increasingly sizeable fringe but I cling on to the hope (perhaps naively) that most people are good, decent, and liberal.

Are Reform UK just New Tories?

As I write these words on Monday lunchtime leading the radio news headlines is the defection to Reform UK of Tory Shadow Minister Danny Kruger. In his speech, sat alongside Nigel Farage grinning like a Cheshire Cat, Kruger says the Conservative Party ‘is over.’

Well, I can certainly agree with him on that. It would appear the Tories are a party in its death throes. But, sorry, how can Reform both say that it condemns the Tories whilst at the same time taking on all these Tory retreads… Kruger, Nadine Dorries, Jake Berry etc etc etc? And how does that make any kind of sense in terms of economics?

Farage’s rabble are committed to massive public spending should they, God forbid, form the government next time… without any detail of how on earth it would all be paid for. Is that now what Kruger, Dorries, and Berry now stand for? Really? I think it’ll become increasingly difficult for Farage to hold the disparate parts of his party together.

As for the Tories, however, well, this defection is another hammer blow. I wonder if we will see defections to the Lib Dems, as the few remaining ‘One Nation’ Tory MPs realise that their party is increasingly trying to be ‘Reform Light’ and no longer has room for its moderate wing.

Only time will tell.

I have more on this on ‘Mathew on Monday-The Video Edit’ over on my YouTube channel.

We must do more to champion voting reform!

Today is the International Day of Democracy and I can’t let this day pass by without mention of the need for a change to a proportional representation voting system for all elections, including those to Westminster. A Liberal cause for a century or more, it has never been more needed than now.

We’re currently governed (if you can call it that) by a party which got just 33.7% of the vote yet has a massive majority and can (in theory at least) do as it pleases. Just another example of how broken our precious democracy is.

As with all too many other lessons, when was the last time you heard a senior Lib Dems give a major interview/speech on the need for a fairer voting system? We should have, as a central part of our offer to the electorate, a suite of changes to our democracy should we form (part of) government next time – PR for all elections, an elected House of Lords, proper citizenship classes at schools, etc.

If I had my way we’d also commit ourselves to a referendum on the future of the monarchy and championing an elected Head of State, but I don’t expect that to happen any time soon.

But fair votes in all elections must be a deep red line for any future negotiation for us to enter government!

Dignity in Dying

As this is the last column before Lib Dems Autumn Conference in Bournemouth at the weekend, it’d be remiss of me not to highlight the fringe I’m chairing on Sunday morning. It’s entitled ‘Assisted Dying: a catalyst for patient power at the end of life.’

On our panel will be:

Andrew George, the Lib Dems MP for St Ives

Sarah Wootton, the CEO of Dignity in Dying who are hosting the fringe.

Joe Phillips, A senior Clinical Nurse Specialist, and

Catherine Eden, who will tell the personal story of herself and a family member

It takes place from 11.30am-12.30pm on Sunday, September 21st, in the Branksome Suite, at the Bournemouth International Centre.

I’m really honoured to be chairing this event, as a big supporter of the need to give people at the very end of life, who are enduring/facing intolerable suffering the choice of a dignified death. If you are at Conference, I hope you’ll pop along.

See you there!

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.