The defence of Ukraine: the fight for liberal values

On 24th February 2022 an old friend sent me a Facebook direct message. He apologized to me if he had ever spoken the threat of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia down. This was after years of debating and getting to know each other on the University Model United Nations (MUN) Conference circuit. I had won awards for representing Russia on the MUN Security Council passionately and accurately. The invasion of Ukraine hadn’t begun. It had begun 8 years before.

What followed on 24th February 2022 was not necessarily inevitable, but our country and the West need to face up to the truth that our actions and inactions made it more likely. Simply put, our inadequate responses to Putin’s escalating behaviour over the years led us to this point. For years we postponed the question of standing up to Putin. In return he smelled our fear. The tragic irony is that if we acted then the potential costs would be minimal compared to now. By acting late there are no guaranteed safe ways out of this situation. Thus are the costs of appeasing bullying on an international scale.

Putin’s Russia is conducting a war against liberal values and any semblance of a liberal rules based international order. The United Nations Charter enshrines the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy. It also recognizes the right of countries to resist invasion from another sovereign state and for allied nations to provide all necessary aid to maintain that resistance.

What should our stance be as a party? In my opinion a Liberal Foreign Policy should not be a pacifist foreign policy when Europe’s liberty is under threat. Our party should be urging our government to convene with Europe to help create a continent wide action plan for every willing European nation to do their best to match, and hopefully exceed Russia’s arms production. Ways to finance such efforts will need to be found. Significant windfall taxes on large and thriving energy companies could help in this. Ukraine should certainly not be begging for anything from us at this stage.

We also have a duty as a party that prides itself on transparency by being frank and honest about the causes of this war. Too many of those who see themselves as progressives are repeating many Kremlin talking points. Some talk of the so-called “encroachment” of NATO towards Russia. This is often cited as a failure of Western policy. Yet the same voices trivialize the insecurity of Eastern European NATO members and ignore Russia’s failure to reassure them. This also ignores the important liberal internationalist value for all nation-states to determine their own foreign policy, which is opposed to Russia’s old power bloc thinking. This line of argument also denies agency in the decision-making processes of the relevant Eastern European countries and Russia. Some commentators cite Western “interference” in Ukraine beforehand ignoring Russia’s extensive and deeper interference during the Yanukovych era. The disturbing truth is that even former Russian President Boris Yeltsin considered Ukraine’s borders open to question just after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It is right to feel some fear in the scenario in which our continent finds itself. But fear can cloud judgement as well as inform it. In turn many have casually talked about peace terms to the point where they have called for President Zelenskyy to consider what land he could trade for peace. However, the uncomfortable truth is that ceding land to Russia in 2014 did not bring peace. How would Ukraine’s allies ensure that such a piece of land was not used as a springboard for a future invasion? The annexations declaration only prove that this emboldened the Russian leadership to gamble harder. We are not faced with a binary decision and a binary consequence; to help Ukraine resist and invite danger or to stay away and invite peace. Leaving Ukraine to Russian Imperialism will be an international green light for nuclear proliferation and opportunist imperialism.

Fascism has returned to Europe and we and our allies have been too slow to wake up to it. We have avoided actions which may lead to escalation and in return we have just allowed escalation from the other side of the table. Putin believes he can win because our liberal values are as weak as our resolve. We should prove to him that they can both be as tough and as lasting as the brave Ukrainian resistance.

* Zachary Barker is a the Chair of the Bristol Liberal Democrat Council Group.