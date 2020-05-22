The Election Review reviewed

Embed from Getty Images

I found myself unexpectedly disappointed by the General Election Review.

Given the presence of a number of respected and experienced colleagues, I anticipated an analysis that spoke to the acute disappointment with the national campaign felt by the hundreds of barely functioning constituency associations which had struggled to raise the cash deposit and in many cases had just managed to pay for the one Freepost leaflet, but there was no solace in its winsome words. Couched in elegant prose one has to read between the lines to discern any critical comment.

Anyone would think that the party had fallen slightly short of its expected performance as opposed to botching the best electoral chance it had for decades as the only party fully supporting a European stance that was riding high in the pre-election polls. This was my seventeenth general election and in terms of missed opportunities it was the worst HQ election campaign – particularly, as I read, HQ could not, for once, plead poverty.

The party is in a parlous state. A majority of constituencies are “derelict” in the sense of not being self-starters and only being capable of presenting paper candidates at local elections. Leeds may not be typical but as England’s third city it should be noted that only one of its eight seats has a functioning constituency party – and having finished in third place despite being a “target” seat, I now fear for that one’s future. We have councillors in only three of the thirty-three wards – and this in a city which we ran as the dominant party in coalition from 2004 to 2011. There is no citywide Liberal Democrat body and no candidate panelling. And without an end to the increasingly disastrous twenty-five years targeting policy and a deliberate two year revival strategy, seat by seat, nothing will change. But there is nothing in this Review and its recommendations that appears to recognise this situation let alone address it.

Specifically the Review:

[a] speaks in vague terms about targeting problems but does not address its failure;

[b] states baldly that Nick Harvey departed as Chief Executive at the beginning of the campaign but bizarrely fails to state why that happened; it is an important question;

[c] mentions that ALDC over-reached itself but fails to make the key point that, as a consequence, a number of constituencies did not receive the Freepost leaflet in time for it to meet the Royal Mail deadline; this was disastrous;

[d] commends the party’s central fundraising success but fails to ask why HQ continued to send out almost daily appeals to the national membership list; this was an abuse of its control of that list and cut out local fundraising efforts, with members saying that they had sent money to HQ;

[e] makes reference to the need to integrate vision with action but makes no recommendation as to how this can happen or, indeed, how the “vision” can be formulated and promoted;

[f] mentions that the component parts of the central campaign, leader’s office, HQ staff and election campaign team were, in effect, in different compartments but does address why no-one got hold of this lethal fact very early on; since Nick Clegg became leader there has been too great an emphasis on having able younger people in these teams, which is fine but at least a modicum of very experienced individuals are needed at the central end; anyone with experience of the constituencies and of electoral behaviour would not have put Sam Gyimah and Chuka Umunna into Kensington and Cities of London and Westminster respectively.

[g] is written as if we have a party that functions politically and is a major player whereas it does not do so and was – and is – largely ignored.

These comments must suffice for LDV. To survive in any meaningful political and electoral presence, the party has to formulate, adopt and to promote a process towards an up-to-date statement of philosophy and values in today’s vastly different circumstances to the last effort in 2002. Then it has to apply itself to carrying through a revival strategy, constituency by constituency, over the next three years. The party has had almost an obsession in devising a detailed organisational structure at every level, it is, alas, a castle in the air and largely irrelevant to the political depths the party is in.

* Michael Meadowcroft has been campaigning for Liberalism for sixty-two years! He has served in just about every capacity in the party and in elected offices, including MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. He then spent twenty years working in new and emerging democracies across the world