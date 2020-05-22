Michael Meadowcroft

The Election Review reviewed

By | Fri 22nd May 2020 - 11:25 am

Embed from Getty Images

I found myself unexpectedly disappointed by the General Election Review.

Given the presence of a number of respected and experienced colleagues, I anticipated an analysis that spoke to the acute disappointment with the national campaign felt by the hundreds of barely functioning constituency associations which had struggled to raise the cash deposit and in many cases had just managed to pay for the one Freepost leaflet, but there was no solace in its winsome words. Couched in elegant prose one has to read between the lines to discern any critical comment.

Anyone would think that the party had fallen slightly short of its expected performance as opposed to botching the best electoral chance it had for decades as the only party fully supporting a European stance that was riding high in the pre-election polls. This was my seventeenth general election and in terms of missed opportunities it was the worst HQ election campaign – particularly, as I read, HQ could not, for once, plead poverty.

The party is in a parlous state. A majority of constituencies are “derelict” in the sense of not being self-starters and only being capable of presenting paper candidates at local elections. Leeds may not be typical but as England’s third city it should be noted that only one of its eight seats has a functioning constituency party – and having finished in third place despite being a “target” seat, I now fear for that one’s future. We have councillors in only three of the thirty-three wards – and this in a city which we ran as the dominant party in coalition from 2004 to 2011. There is no citywide Liberal Democrat body and no candidate panelling. And without an end to the increasingly disastrous twenty-five years targeting policy and a deliberate two year revival strategy, seat by seat, nothing will change. But there is nothing in this Review and its recommendations that appears to recognise this situation let alone address it.

Specifically the Review:

[a] speaks in vague terms about targeting problems but does not address its failure;

[b] states baldly that Nick Harvey departed as Chief Executive at the beginning of the campaign but bizarrely fails to state why that happened; it is an important question;

[c] mentions that ALDC over-reached itself but fails to make the key point that, as a consequence, a number of constituencies did not receive the Freepost leaflet in time for it to meet the Royal Mail deadline; this was disastrous;

[d] commends the party’s central fundraising success but fails to ask why HQ continued to send out almost daily appeals to the national membership list; this was an abuse of its control of that list and cut out local fundraising efforts, with members saying that they had sent money to HQ;

[e] makes reference to the need to integrate vision with action but makes no recommendation as to how this can happen or, indeed, how the “vision” can be formulated and promoted;

[f] mentions that the component parts of the central campaign, leader’s office, HQ staff and election campaign team were, in effect, in different compartments but does address why no-one got hold of this lethal fact very early on; since Nick Clegg became leader there has been too great an emphasis on having able younger people in these teams, which is fine but at least a modicum of very experienced individuals are needed at the central end; anyone with experience of the constituencies and of electoral behaviour would not have put Sam Gyimah and Chuka Umunna into Kensington and Cities of London and Westminster respectively.

[g] is written as if we have a party that functions politically and is a major player whereas it does not do so and was – and is – largely ignored.

These comments must suffice for LDV. To survive in any meaningful political and electoral presence, the party has to formulate, adopt and to promote a process towards an up-to-date statement of philosophy and values in today’s vastly different circumstances to the last effort in 2002. Then it has to apply itself to carrying through a revival strategy, constituency by constituency, over the next three years. The party has had almost an obsession in devising a detailed organisational structure at every level, it is, alas, a castle in the air and largely irrelevant to the political depths the party is in.

 

* Michael Meadowcroft has been campaigning for Liberalism for sixty-two years! He has served in just about every capacity in the party and in elected offices, including MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. He then spent twenty years working in new and emerging democracies across the world

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarClive Peaple 22nd May - 11:15am
    The country is broken. It is the Liberal Democrat job to state this forensically, start building a Press presence, stop being the 'nice' people start...
  • User AvatarDaniel Walker 22nd May - 10:31am
    @Richard Underhill "Yes, I know, but David Owen is a peer, and with all the problems he has caused us we must be clear at...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 22nd May - 10:27am
    Really pleased that this post has generated so many comments. Thanks for sharing your memories guys. I live in hope of seeing another England World...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 22nd May - 10:26am
    Hina Bokhari | Fri 22nd May 2020 - 9:50 am "The fact that the first 4 BAME doctors who died of the virus were Muslim"...
  • User AvatarStuart 22nd May - 10:22am
    Joe writes - 'paid for by reducing to zero the Income Tax Personal Allowance and the National Insurance Contribution Primary Threshold, charging National Insurance Contributions...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 22nd May - 10:14am
    He [the future Lord O**n of Split] was defeated in the Epping Forest bye election and our campaigners were shown on tv “celebrating as if...