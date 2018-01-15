The Expiry Date of a Referendum Result

There are two democratic principles that, taken together, demand a referendum on the deal. The first is that a democratic decision should be enforced, and the second is that no democratic decision has an indefinite mandate.
The first principle, taken alone, is being used by the Conservatives and Labour to oppose a referendum on the deal. This is the argument:
In 2015 the Conservatives won the general election promising a referendum. The 2015 parliament voted to hold this referendum. In 2016 a referendum was held. In 2017 the same parliament voted to trigger Article 50.
The process has constitutional legitimacy at every stage.
What about the second principle? No democratic decision has an indefinite mandate. It is on this argument that a referendum on the deal hinges.
Imagine for a moment that this principle did not exist. To take a simple example, the 2015 election result would still be valid so the current government would still be required to implement David Cameron’s 2015 manifesto.
Of course we can all see this is not how our democracy works. We recognise that any democratic decision has an expiry date. In the case of general elections, the mandate from a previous election expires whenever the next general election is held.
So what is the expiry date for a referendum result? There must be one because if there were not we would cease to be a democracy. The problem is that we have developed as a parliamentary democracy and so we have not developed in law the principles we follow for referenda, nor the relationship between general elections and referenda.
Why is it that a previous general election mandate reaches its expiry date whenever there is another general election? There are two further democratic principles at play here:
a) When two decisions are made by the same process, the most recent is the valid one. From this principle should follow that only another referendum can update the 2016 referendum result.
b) An original decision should be given time to be implemented but that time period cannot be indefinite. This principle accounts for why we do not have a general election every day, but why we do have one at least once every five years. This is the time period that gives a government enough opportunity to implement its mandate. After that time period, sufficient new facts and considerations will have emerged for the people to have another say in a new general election.
The key question is therefore how much time the government should have to implement the mandate from the 2016 referendum before their mandate expires.
The answer is surely at the time when the government has had a chance to negotiate a deal. At this point the 2016 referendum result would have been implemented. People voted in 2016 on the basis of a judgement of the advantages and disadvantages of triggering Article 50 and making a new deal. In the process of the government making that deal, facts and considerations are emerging that people could not have predicted in 2016. As these facts emerge, democracy demands that the people should have a new say, with a new vote on the deal. The people must finish what the people have started.
* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, and is on the Brexit Select Committee.
It follows from your first principle (“that a democratic decision should be enforced”) that the country should leave the EU. I think the “expiry date” can only reasonably be the date on which that decision is actually carried out.
For sure, if we have another referendum and it goes the other way then the more recent decision must always take precedence – so that would create an earlier expiry date. But that’s not an argument for having another referendum in the first place.
(To be clear: if there is another referendum, I shall almost certainly once more campaign and vote for Remain. However, I remain deeply sceptical that it is in our government’s gift to keep us in the EU now, let alone to have any control over the terms on which we would do so. This, plus a lack of evidence of a clear swing in opinion, makes me very doubtful that the result would be different; and given the effect on our country’s politics and social peace of the past referendum – similar to that in Scotland three years ago – I’m against holding one in that situation.)
I was with you, up until the last paragraph. I’m sure you know the weakness of that last logical step. As a remoaner I fear that the real answer to the expiry of the mandate is the time taken for a serious indication that the voters have changed their minds. In this respect a certain amount of hysteresis has to be applied. I would have thought a threshold of 60/40 (maybe less) would be the mark. To this end I fear the only option is to keep the argument alive. Keep the pressure on. Keep trying to win the argument. The deal may be the event to impact the opinion polls significantly and only time will tell if it is not too late.
If I may say so, your argument is rather weak. The majority of people voted to leave the EU. There is nothing ambiguous about that. Article 50 allows two years for negotiation then we leave. We may negotiate a transitional or implementation period of about two years to begin on the day we leave.
End of story.
If referendums did not have an expiry date, we would still be bound by the one held in 1975 which resulted in a 2/3 majority for staying in.
The argument in favour of a second referendum on Brexit is less subtle:
1. No one knew what “out” meant.
2. Brexit is a rubbish idea however you slice it
3. The people (by a whisker) voted for out (flawed referendum or not). Only another referendum on the actual deal can legitimise where we go from here.
I voted remain too and would do so again if there was another referendum held tomorrow. However on the expiry date for referenda I believe we should think that in normal circumstances it should be somewhat longer than two years. Our first referendum on EEC/EU membership was in 1975 and we did not hold a second one until 2016 giving it a life of 41 years. The first referendum on devolution to Scotland and Wales was held in 1978 and not repeated until 1997 giving the original referendum a life of 19 years. I think the general rule is that if you want to re-open a referendum question you have to first win a general election – thus the Tories’ victory in 2015 enabled the 1975 referendum to be reopened and Labour’s victory in 1997 enabled the reopening of the 1978 referendum. [On the positive side the 2016 referendum was only about leaving the EU and the government said nothing about what type of departure it was seeking – therefore it is entirely democratically legitimate to argue for the least damaging way of leaving the EU.]
@Tristan, I think the electorate understands what out means. You, Parliament, the electoral commission and everyone else had every opportunity to raise your concern about the clarity of the question at the time. That time has expired. You can’t re-write the question and run it all again because you don’t like the answer.
Brexit is indeed an exciting new opportunity.
Would you be calling for another referendum if the the result was to remain? The EU is now probably headed towards a federal status with finance minister and central taxation, things that were not confirmed (in fact denied) at the time of the referendum.
On a 2% swing margin, the mandate is not great and certainly not enough for a radical Brexit; rather for a minimal Brexit at most.
On what sort of Brexit, is it for a closed borders protectionist Brexit or for a laisser-faire world free trade Brexit? There is no majority for the latter, even though that is what the Tory Europhobes are gunning for; by the same token, neither is there a majority for the former.
It is a problem that there is no sell-by date. Logically it should be from the new parliament, except in this case, both the large parties told the electorate that they were all for Brexit, even though we new most of their MPs were not.
Martin, you are right. The large parties have the integrity to honour the decision made by a majority of the electorate. This is how democracy works.
This is why the Lib Dems get punished in the polls.
So when do we get a second referendum on Scottish independence, then?
After all, the “destination” of staying in the EU, as promised by our campaign, seems to have changed.