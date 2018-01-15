Inquiry needed into questionable decisions around Carillion – Cable

Responding to reports that Carillion is to go into liquidation, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:
The government must now take responsibility for the big contracts run by Carillion, or re-tender them, to keep the supply chain going and protect thousands of jobs. Ministers must minimise the damage to the capacity of the construction industry.
We also urgently need a parliamentary inquiry into some of the very questionable decisions made in the past few months, not least the award of public contracts to a company that was clearly in danger of collapse. The issue of the former chief executive still being paid his salary, plus perks and bonus, is also a reward for failure that has to be looked into.
Given how many contracts Carillion had, across the whole spectrum of public services, there will be a lot of nervous people today, both employees and those who rely on Carillion for services. We can expect urgent debates in Parliament as this unwinds.
As the late Edward Heath said about the Lonhro affair; “The unacceptable face of capitalism”.
Vince Cable’s comments are absolutely right. I’d like to know who audited the accounts, who signed off on them when they clearly were not right. My husband worked 33 years for Carillion, formerly Tarmac, and I worked with Tarmac for several years, so we are really saddened the company has collapsed and let down so many people in UK and abroad. Wondering what will happen to my husband’s pension now; not a worry we ever expected to have. And as usual in twenty-first century, the man at the helm risks employees’ future but not his own finances.
Dear Dr Reynolds,
Regarding your husband’s pension scheme you can thank the last Labour Government, who around twelve years ago, set up something called the Pension Protection Fund, which provides compensation to people whose companies go bust. He won’t get 100% but he should get most of it.
I have to wonder, if the Tories had been in power, whether they would have been acted in the same way.