Fighting Brexit: public opinion and cross-party co-operation

In the previous two posts in this series, I examined the legislative process and prospects for the EU negotiations. Our challenge is how to shape public opinion and move parliamentarians from other political parties to build an overwhelming national will to stop this Brexit madness, and in so doing attract more support for ourselves.
We can still stop Brexit. We can withdraw unilaterally our intention to leave the EU before 29 March 2019. Lord John Kerr, former head of the Diplomatic Service, has said as much, whilst Professor Sir Alan Ashwood has argued it “takes two to tango.”. UKlegalfuture is lobbying the Government to release its legal opinion. The verdict of litigation underway in Scotland might provide further ammunition.
We must be ready to counter accusations of being ‘undemocratic’. Democracy is a process. It did not begin and end on 23 June 2016. Voters can and do change their minds. There is no finality in a democracy, otherwise it isn’t a democracy as David Davis famously argued. Political parties and causes do not give up because they lose an election – they regroup to fight another day. Remainers respect the result of the 2016 referendum every bit as much as Leavers respected the result of the 1975 referendum. It is not democratic to try to shut down debate. Circumstances change. New facts emerge.
Unfortunately many leavers are still not correlating unfortunate evidence of lower economic growth, investment leaving the UK, a weaker pound, higher inflation, squeezed living standards, and a deterioration in public services since the EU referendum to the impact of Brexit. If they do, many regard it as a price worth paying for a delusional ‘independence’. These attitudes appeared even more entrenched amongst Leavers when I was campaigning before Christmas. However, what politics has been unable to change, the markets ultimately might. A possible second major fall in sterling, further relocation of jobs and declining investment could eventually register with enough voters.
At the moment, a referendum on the terms of any deal (with the option to remain) appears unlikely even though a now sizeable majority (50% to 34%) now want a referendum on the deal. Unless public opinion changes substantially from the continuing equal split between Remain and Leave in the next 10 months, growing support for a referendum will be insufficient to persuade enough MPs to support one on the terms.
To defeat Brexit, we need to increase co-operation with pro-European grass roots groups such as the European Movement, Best for Britain, and the groundswell of individuals on social media (who often use #FBPE on Twitter). We also need to continue engaging in cross-party efforts, e.g. Vince Cable’s participation in the recent Single Market summit.
Unfortunately, Jeremy Corbyn and his key allies appear to be “the handmaiden of Brexit” as Tony Blair put it in early January. Their empty vision of a Brexit for working people is already contributing to squeezing living standards, threatening jobs, reducing funding available for health and welfare, and undermining protection of (often EU-wide) working and social rights. Corbyn appears to be clinging to the illusion that the Single Market and Customs Union are incompatible with Labour’s economic programme. However, Labour does tend stay one small step ahead of Tory Brexit, e.g. proposing Single Market and Customs Union membership during the transition period before the Tories adopted this a few weeks later. Most recently Sir Keir Starmer has called for an independent economic impact assessment to be published before Parliament’s final Brexit vote.
Labour’s ‘destructive ambiguity’ on Brexit may have served it well in the 2017 General Election, but now the Labour leadership is clearly behind the curve of opinion within its own party and voters. Many (particularly the young) supported Labour in the 2017 General Election because they thought it opposed Tory hard Brexit. YouGov (17-19 December) found 63% of Labour voters wanted to stop Brexit with only 22% wanting it to proceed. Similarly, Queen Mary University of London found 87% of Labour members want to remain in the Single Market, 85% want to remain in the customs union, and 78% want a referendum on any Brexit deal.
Although Labour’s apparent alignment with Tory hard Brexit is good for us and membership, Labour still has a potentially pivotal role in stopping Brexit. A new Labour campaign group, Remain-Labour, argues only Labour can stop Brexit. Labour’s party before country Brexit strategy would appear to be aiming to give the Tories enough rope to hang itself. We should therefore not be surprised if Labour makes opportunistic last minute moves to stop, or at least soften, Brexit, particularly if the Government fails to reach a deal with the EU.
In the last post of this series, I’ll examine the prospects for an early General Election, a referendum on the terms and why it may succeed.
* Nick Hopkinson is chair of the Liberal Democrat European Group (LDEG) and former Director, Wilton Park, Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
It is a bit frustrating when authors are submitting multiple articles on a subject and then not interacting with the commentators. What is the point of that?
“now sizeable majority (50% to 34%) now want a referendum on the deal. ”
The the use of 1 poll that was conducted well over a month ago is not really conclusive of argument, especially when a more recent poll on the 12th Jan showed the opposite only 36% in favour of a 2nd referendum compared to 43% who were against http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/blog/archives/9964
Clement Attlee’s ‘advice’ to Harold Laski may be appropriate here.
The vote was 37% for Brexit of some undefined sort, and 28% (nearly 13 million people) didn’t express an opinion either way. Now we know vastly more about the consequences of Brexit; ‘have your cake and eat it’ is off the table, as is the ten minute chat to get a beneficial trade deal. Evidence that leaving the EU will damage the UK economy is not dissuading the leavers, who are more concerned about getting back control and sovereignty. Telling people that to get what they want will involve some pain makes their aspiration seem more noble, so the 13.7m who voted leave aren’t going to admit they were wrong. The people who are more difficult to understand are the 12.9 million who hadn’t made up their minds in June 2016. For them, the evidence that Brexit would be good for Britain wasn’t strong enough in June 2016 to get them to vote. The evidence of the economic and other damage Brexit would do is now overwhelming, and the abstainers don’t have to swallow their pride or admit they made a mistake. Why haven’t they flooded over to the remain side? There must be something going on that we remainers can’t see.
Brexit is one of those issues where 2 slightly different questions that seem to ask the same thing can give very different answers. Polling so far hasnt really got to the root of what Voters want.
If we look at Polling asking the same question at regular intervals theres no doubt that there has been a shift against Brexit but so far, nothing like enough.
However theres nearly 15 Months to go, a lot can happen in that time.
One crucial event will be the Local Elections in May, if the story gets around that we are taking Votes from Labour that would greatly strengthen the hand of Labour Remainers.
“We can withdraw unilaterally our intention to leave the EU before 29 March 2019.”
Please be honest. You are quoting legal opinions not fact; others like Michel Barnier say it cannot be unilaterably revoked. The only way that we can revoke our Article 50 notification unilaterally is if the ECJ rules that it can be unilaterally revoked. This is why the Scottish legal action is so important:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/dec/22/legal-action-uk-stop-brexit-go-ahead
If people did know what they were voting for when they voted for Brexit there can be no possibility of a final outcome commanding a majority. This is because two irreconcilable visions of Brexit were offered: a closed borders, protectionist Brexit and an open, ultra free market Brexit. It so happens that the Brexit zealots in government, such as Fox, push for the world free market vision as espoused by Patrick Minford of Cardiff University.
I have to put that as a conditional because there was probably a large number who did not have much of a clue what they were voting for when they voted for Brexit.
We dont stand in Norther Ireland but I wonder if we could talk to our Sister Party Alliance about the possibility of backing a single Anti-Brexit Candidate in the upcoming Byelection ? The favourites are SF & of course they dont take their Seats, something that suits The Tories fine. An Anti-Brexit campaign could unite moderate Nationalists & Unionists ?
The problem with Brexiteers is they all voted for their own private Brexit. Some voted to pull up the drawbridge and not to let any foreigners in, some voted to get their sovereignty back (what ever that is, because they don’t actually seem to know what that means). Some voted to to return to a happier time (circa 1950’s or in some case even earlier), some voted to because their friends voted that way, some voted to teach the Tories a lesson. They all have a reason and in the majority of cases it doesn’t take much to see they had little to do with the EU, the EU became the whipping boy rather than assigning the problems they had to their rightful owner Westminster.
They now seem to be slightly embarrassed about the vote and just want it over with and forgotten so we can all move on. The problem is no one can get the problems the vote released back in the box. They where warned don’t open that box only problems will fly out, but they disregarded the experts and opened it while muttering “I hope it’s full of chocolates”.
Labour won’t play ball – witness the empty chair at the recent meeting of opposition parties convened by the SNP. People voted ‘out’ for many reasons; but, for me, all roads lead to immigration.