The Preston Model – a blueprint for local liberalism?

For a while now there’s been a lot of talk in the party about how we need to adopt more radical policies, although this does often seem to lead back to Universal Basic Income.

Another idea I think we should look more closely at is the ‘Preston Model’. I think that we Lib Dems are, for better or worse, often at our best when pulling apart big ideas so I’m interested to see what others think of this approach. If it’s something we already do at local government level then we should be talking about it much more.

The Preston Model refers to a community wealth building approach taken by Preston Council since the early 2010s that has enabled the town to outperform many other ‘left-behind’ areas in similarly dire post-austerity situations. In 2011, a new shopping centre, the planned hub of local regeneration in Preston, was cancelled. At this point Preston Council realised it could not bet its future on outside investment from big corporations or on central government, so it had to find solutions from within.

The council therefore focussed on promoting a policy of localist procurement to its six core ‘anchor institutions’, including the university, police force and housing association. These rooted organisations are encouraged to source goods and services like repairs and cleaning from local suppliers. In 2013, only 5% of £450m annual anchor institution spending was in Preston. By 2017, this £38m had increased to £111m. This required active leadership from the council, looking at how contracts could be broken up to allow smaller suppliers to bid, and supporting suppliers to bid for such contracts – the confidence and expertise in these areas had to be rebuilt after decades of the city relying on big outsourcing firms.

The theory is that a greater proportion of every pound an anchor institution spends on a local supplier rather than a multinational will stay in the area – some claim 63p for the latter vs 40p if outsourced. The extra £75m spent in Preston led to tangible life improvements for Preston residents. A Demos report into the model shows that since 2014 its unemployment rate has been lower than the England average, deprivation has been reduced in the poorest areas and productivity and wages have increased. In 2018 Preston was named the most improved city in the UK. The approach has now gone further than reversing outsourcing, with the incubation of co-operative businesses and a regional investment bank being explored.

I think the appeal to civic pride is crucial here. It is localism, but less about keeping outsiders out and more about recognising the skills and abilities innate to every place. It restores not just local economies but democratic participation. I’ve seen this kind of approach work in my role at Tempo Time Credits, a social enterprise which aims to revive pride and confidence in supposedly left-behind communities through the implementation of a social currency.

The Liberal Democrats are a party with a strong local government base that has pioneered localism and community politics, but at the same time we are hampered by working within one of world’s most centralised democracies. The Preston approach could provide more room for manoeuvre in straitened times. On the other hand it’s arguably a form of protectionism that raises the familiar localism vs liberalism tensions. I’m interested to hear what fellow Lib Dems, especially those in local government, think about it.

* Sam Martin is a member based in Sutton, London, He was a council candidate in 2018 and works in the charity sector.

