Isolation diary: Feeling strange

I left the house yesterday for the first time in nearly six weeks because my husband had to attend a hospital appointment.

It was a whole new world out there. Far less traffic than usual, although the speed cops were in evidence to deter those who were tempted to use the clear roads as race tracks. A new shop had popped up in the parade just 5 minutes walk from my home – how could I have not known that?

When we arrived at the hospital I was not allowed to go inside, so I stayed in the car and passed the time playing games on my phone. Parking charges have been suspended.

I felt very safe in my car, just as I do at home, but I realised that my whole attitude to the world outside my home had changed. I was quite fearful about getting out of the car and saw everything and everyone as potentially dangerous. This will be difficult to shake off once we do emerge from isolation.

Apparently the NHS is now worried that people are not going to hospital to get emergency treatment when they need it. Of course, all non-urgent treatment has been postponed, and accidents will have reduced during lockdown, but people should not avoid hospitals when they really do need help. In fact, a hospital is, counterintuitively, probably one of the safest places to be at the moment, provided you are not in a coronavirus ward.

 

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

  • Phil Beesley 25th Apr '20 - 5:30pm

    Mary Reid: “I felt very safe in my car, just as I do at home, but I realised that my whole attitude to the world outside my home had changed. I was quite fearful about getting out of the car and saw everything and everyone as potentially dangerous. This will be difficult to shake off once we do emerge from isolation.”

    We are human and we have human instincts, or just ways in which we behave. When we encounter others on a narrow path, we don’t flee into the woods like a rabbit. We walk past, performing a mental calculation that s/he didn’t make much effort when passing us.

  • Liberal Neil 25th Apr '20 - 5:52pm

    Looks like poutain with bacon to me.

  • Manfarang 25th Apr '20 - 6:46pm

    Whatever is in the photo it doesn’t look kosher.

