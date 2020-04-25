“However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results”— Winston Churchill

Two months ago I wrote an article for this site. I spoke about how for the Liberal Democrats, tactics have become our strategy. In the time since, an election review has kicked off and internally there have been many conversations about what our strategy should be in the coming years. Most of what has been suggested, however, has not been about strategy. It has still been about conflating strategy with electoral operations and tactics.

That’s why I’ve responded to Mark Pack’s request for feedback on our strategy and what it should look like in the future, with this letter. I hope you will input your thoughts too!

We still fail to articulate what the vision and grand strategy is for our party. What sort of a party do we want to be in ten years, when the conservatives most likely face the election that will remove them from power? Who do we want to stand for and most importantly what course of action, at the topline, most basic level, must we take to get there?

Simply cobbling together a disparate core vote, that we adapt slightly after each failed election campaign will not take us to the end of that journey, especially while our national politicians choose short term opportunism over the alternative.

The Conservative campaign machine has changed the game and we have to adapt. Whilst opposition parties flip flop from position to position, chasing the popular end of the story of the day with their own niche audience, the Tories have a narrative. A clear position that is not designed to win over a whole population (and certainly not the membership of the Liberal Democrats) with short term gimmicks, but one that will cement a long term commitment with enough people to win when an election comes around.

We need to develop our own version of the long term strategy that has made the Conservatives the natural party of government in this country. Over two elections they destroyed the Liberal Democrats and over the following two, they ripped the heart out of the Labour movement. If we consider that Liberalism is about more than just our broadly metropolitan consensus, the Conservatives are presently the home to a large swathe of the traditional liberal movement.

It isn’t as simple as electing this year’s newer, slightly different leader and deciding on a couple of new demographic groups to target. We need a proper strategy. Something that can guide us as we reform the party to turn it in to an organisation capable of winning an election, rather than a body tied in knots by its own internal democracy. Instead of feeling like we are purely upholding our very specific brand of liberalism we should instead be thinking about and understanding the wants and needs of the people we seek to represent.

* Michael Kitching is a Liberal Democrat Member, previously from 2005-2018, rejoining after the 2019 General Election - @mwkitching