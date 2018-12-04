Edwin Black

The Problem of Centrism

By | Tue 4th December 2018 - 5:00 pm

Last time, we established the party’s lack of identity and direction stemming from the overuse of the term “moderate”. With this in mind, we can turn our attention to the problems that the term “centrism” presents.

The centre position is one that the party has found itself in since the 1920s, as an inevitability owing to the rise of Labour, with it being officially recognised in the 1980s during the Alliance as a selling point for possible coalition government. What, then, is wrong with this?

The first problem is similar to that of moderation – the conflation of terms. The term “liberal” has been wedded with the term “centrist” in a similar fashion. This comes from the idea that centrism is, somehow, an ideology unto itself. When it is not. Centrism is a position on the political spectrum but it does not have ideals or a worldview that underpin it.

The Left, collectively, is not an ideology, and neither is the Right. Rather, they are groups of ideologies that run along similar ideas and liberalism, with its myriad and varied schools, is an ideological spectrum unto itself, able to stretch across Left and Right. One would not call a radical a right winger, and an Orange Booker is not leftward. To put it this way – if tomorrow the party dropped all of its liberal trappings and went, instead, toward social democracy and progressivism it would still find itself in the centre. Not because these are “centrist” in scope but simply because the party as an entity is squashed between Labour and the Conservatives.

But this, I acknowledge, can be seen as nothing more than pedantry. A more pressing problem is found in the inherent instability of the centre. Due to the reliance it has upon the Overton Window it is impossible to remain truly in the centre for very long. Indeed, it shifts leftwards and rightwards, or even shatters under the weight of what is considered to be “common sense” and “conventional wisdom”. The Conservatives currently claim the centre as the country occupies a status quo that favours them. Labour, once they win, will, if their plans work out, be able to claim it after the first term. The Liberal Democrats, however, occupy the same space as we did a decade ago, and therefore no longer representative of anyone in wider society, apart from some disconnected special interest groups. In short, during these polarised times, the very term “centrism” becomes meaningless.

The major criticism I will make of centrism, however, is its adherence to the status quo. One can differentiate a liberal from a centrist rather easily – a centrist begins from the presupposition that the status quo is fundamentally sound, that it only requires a little tinkering, a little nudging, to get working again. A liberal is one for whom the status quo is not good enough, that not only is it not working properly but, rather, that it cannot work on the most fundamental level. One only has to look outside, look to their locality, or the news to see that the country is in rapid decline.

So, when faced with the prospect of there being no identity to moderate and being hampered by a meaningless term, what can be done? To speak frankly, and I do not mean to demean anyone, I feel that we the membership need a good dose of courage. The party is afraid of itself. Consistently and consciously it chooses the paths most trodden and the safe options, turning ourselves from being a formidable force to being the Volvo of British politics.

The power to change the party’s direction, to get it out of its existential crisis, to drop completely from our lexicon the term “centrism” and replace it, finally, with “liberalism” lies with us alone. Instead of being a “Movement of Moderates” we ought to push for a “Liberal Union”, a big tent of all liberal thinking and schools, united in our revolutionary reformist cause.

* Edwin Black is a keen Lib Dem activist in Sheffield whose interests include reading, writing, amateur cartooning and research into the history of British politics.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

4 Comments

  • David Warren 4th Dec '18 - 7:31pm

    Very well put @David Raw

    The Liberal Party Triumph and Disintegration 1886 – 1929 by G R Searle is a useful read for those wanting to know more about how the party nearly destroyed itself.

    Interesting that this fine publication mentions the failure of the Liberals to run working class candidates as one of the many contributing factors to their decline.

    One of the ways the modern day Liberal Democrats can expend their voting base is by recruiting candidates from a more diverse set of backgrounds.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 4th Dec - 8:00pm
    @ Katharine Pindar, Katharine, do you think that those who are hungry are moved by politicians who are currently preoccupied and excited by other debates?...
  • User AvatarDean Crofts 4th Dec - 7:54pm
    Interesting that the examples quoted in the article regarding help from a trade union come down to individual experiences and an individual receiving a service...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 4th Dec - 7:50pm
    Andy Burnham seems to be making a difference in Manchester since becoming Mayor. The initiative to get rough sleepers off the streets this Winter is...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 4th Dec - 7:31pm
    Very well put @David Raw The Liberal Party Triumph and Disintegration 1886 - 1929 by G R Searle is a useful read for those wanting...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 4th Dec - 7:26pm
    On the main topic I object to the term centrist because I think we should focus on being the Liberal party we want to be...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 4th Dec - 7:22pm
    @DavidRaw - I am not going to respond to all your points, but it is fundamentally wrong to say that the Liberal party had run...