The Problem of Centrism

Last time, we established the party’s lack of identity and direction stemming from the overuse of the term “moderate”. With this in mind, we can turn our attention to the problems that the term “centrism” presents.
The centre position is one that the party has found itself in since the 1920s, as an inevitability owing to the rise of Labour, with it being officially recognised in the 1980s during the Alliance as a selling point for possible coalition government. What, then, is wrong with this?
The first problem is similar to that of moderation – the conflation of terms. The term “liberal” has been wedded with the term “centrist” in a similar fashion. This comes from the idea that centrism is, somehow, an ideology unto itself. When it is not. Centrism is a position on the political spectrum but it does not have ideals or a worldview that underpin it.
The Left, collectively, is not an ideology, and neither is the Right. Rather, they are groups of ideologies that run along similar ideas and liberalism, with its myriad and varied schools, is an ideological spectrum unto itself, able to stretch across Left and Right. One would not call a radical a right winger, and an Orange Booker is not leftward. To put it this way – if tomorrow the party dropped all of its liberal trappings and went, instead, toward social democracy and progressivism it would still find itself in the centre. Not because these are “centrist” in scope but simply because the party as an entity is squashed between Labour and the Conservatives.
But this, I acknowledge, can be seen as nothing more than pedantry. A more pressing problem is found in the inherent instability of the centre. Due to the reliance it has upon the Overton Window it is impossible to remain truly in the centre for very long. Indeed, it shifts leftwards and rightwards, or even shatters under the weight of what is considered to be “common sense” and “conventional wisdom”. The Conservatives currently claim the centre as the country occupies a status quo that favours them. Labour, once they win, will, if their plans work out, be able to claim it after the first term. The Liberal Democrats, however, occupy the same space as we did a decade ago, and therefore no longer representative of anyone in wider society, apart from some disconnected special interest groups. In short, during these polarised times, the very term “centrism” becomes meaningless.
The major criticism I will make of centrism, however, is its adherence to the status quo. One can differentiate a liberal from a centrist rather easily – a centrist begins from the presupposition that the status quo is fundamentally sound, that it only requires a little tinkering, a little nudging, to get working again. A liberal is one for whom the status quo is not good enough, that not only is it not working properly but, rather, that it cannot work on the most fundamental level. One only has to look outside, look to their locality, or the news to see that the country is in rapid decline.
So, when faced with the prospect of there being no identity to moderate and being hampered by a meaningless term, what can be done? To speak frankly, and I do not mean to demean anyone, I feel that we the membership need a good dose of courage. The party is afraid of itself. Consistently and consciously it chooses the paths most trodden and the safe options, turning ourselves from being a formidable force to being the Volvo of British politics.
The power to change the party’s direction, to get it out of its existential crisis, to drop completely from our lexicon the term “centrism” and replace it, finally, with “liberalism” lies with us alone. Instead of being a “Movement of Moderates” we ought to push for a “Liberal Union”, a big tent of all liberal thinking and schools, united in our revolutionary reformist cause.
* Edwin Black is a keen Lib Dem activist in Sheffield whose interests include reading, writing, amateur cartooning and research into the history of British politics.
@ Edwin Black “The centre position is one that the party has found itself in since the 1920s, as an inevitability owing to the rise of Labour”. I’m afraid you’ve got that back to front, Edwin. The party found itself in the wilderness in the 1920’s because (in no particular order) :
1 It failed to nourish its relationship with an emerging Labour Party who were then the junior partner.
2. Got into a War ostensibly to defend liberal democracy and because of secret foreign treaties – but which as a consequence unleashed illiberalism in terms of human rights and free speech with the Defence of the Realm Act and Conscription.
3. Ignored womens’ suffrage – and universal male suffrage.
4. Split between two Leaders in 1916… and their subsequent conduct towards each other.
5. Ran out of radical political ideas (if some of them ever had them ?).
6. Raised questions about its own competence.
6. Indulged in personal scandals to do with finance, alcohol, sex and the sale of honours (twas ever thus)
7. Failed to keep it’s promises and had a tired old Leader until late 1926.
One could add much more………… mais, plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.
@DavidRaw – I am not going to respond to all your points, but it is fundamentally wrong to say that the Liberal party had run out of ideas in the Edwardian period. This was a time of the Yellow Book, the Liberal Summer School, the social Liberalism of Hobhouse and Green and the emergence of JM Keynes – the greatest economist ever – and later William Beverage and his proposals for the welfare state.
The tragedy of the Liberal party between the wars was that it was in decline at the same time when it had the best ideas ever.
On the main topic I object to the term centrist because I think we should focus on being the Liberal party we want to be and not have to get out a tape measure to find some kind of middle position between the 2 other parties. They shouldn’t define us, we should define ourselves.
Very well put @David Raw
The Liberal Party Triumph and Disintegration 1886 – 1929 by G R Searle is a useful read for those wanting to know more about how the party nearly destroyed itself.
Interesting that this fine publication mentions the failure of the Liberals to run working class candidates as one of the many contributing factors to their decline.
One of the ways the modern day Liberal Democrats can expend their voting base is by recruiting candidates from a more diverse set of backgrounds.