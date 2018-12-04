The Problem of Moderation

A question that has plagued the party since inception and has, in recent years, come to the forefront is the question of identity. How do the Liberal Democrats define themselves? It seems to me that when members and supporters speak about the topic the same two words repeat themselves – “moderate” and “centrist”. As a result, these words have become synonymous with the term “liberal”. This article, the first of two, will cover the problems I have identified with this synonymity, the first target being the term “moderate”.
The main problem lies in how the term is actually used. For example, when one takes a diet of moderation all things are accounted for and everything is presented on the plate in equal measure. This approach, however, is not one that quite works within internal party political discourse. When we mention, say, Ken Clarke we can quantify him as being a “moderate Tory”, a believer in conservatism with a leash. Owen Smith is a “Labour moderate”, a social democrat rather than a democratic socialist – a Labourite with a leash. They still belong to the Right and to the Left but they do not take their ideologies too far.
Yet when it comes to a Liberal Democrat the same cannot be said. Who can, or could, be described as a “moderate Lib Dem”? This term would be akin to tying a tight leash around a short leash in a mobius strip of stasis.
So, then, one can only be “moderate” relative to the rest of the party or ideological camp that one finds oneself in. Now this is established we can get to the root of the problem, one of the party’s actual ideology, or ideological spectrum. The other parties can have moderates as they have ideological principals that underpin their ideas. Moderates, just like everyone else around them, agree with the means, goals, and ends of the parties they represent.
But the Liberal Democrats have made a fatal error in labelling the entire party as “moderate”. Indeed, what is this moderation relative to? As no ideology is inherently moderate, this leads to a misrepresentation of the nature of liberalism. It is telling that many outside the party cannot tell the difference between a radical, a moderate, classical, or social liberal, and just as troubling. One ought to be able, at a glance, to recognise a liberal of any stripe without mentioning that they are moderate.
When Vince Cable announced that the party ought to become a “Movement of Moderates” I cannot say that I was not disappointed. It cements the idea that the Liberal Democrats are the tinkerers in the great political engine, little more than the audio version of a Haynes manual. Currently, the party exists only in relation to the other two, deciding things depending upon their shifts and turns rather than making our own direction.
We must, then, work toward a new form of liberalism, such as the ideological shifts we made during the fin de siècle and create a space in which radicals and, therefore, moderates may be able to exist.
* Edwin Black is a keen Lib Dem activist in Sheffield whose interests include reading, writing, amateur cartooning and research into the history of British politics.
A lot of the confusion arises from the way the mainstream of Political discussion is still dominated by a Left-Right spectrum on which we are Moderates. If, instead, we look at Human Rights or Global Warming then Liberal Democrats are extreme & could even be seen as extremists.
It depends on the issue.
The Lib Dems have historically had the best balance between the interests of the users of public services, workers and the taxpayers whereas the other parties tend to be overly focused on one of those groups. So you could be seen as “moderate” or “balanced” on the issues where balance is important and “radical” on the issues where it is not important (e.g. with STV making votes count doesn’t need to be balanced against making votes not count).
I think the party has lost its way a bit on certain issues (particularly being radical rather than balanced in relation to Europe) but the above is why its still the best party and the other parties have no potential to overtake it.
We must remain ‘moderate’ and build the party up.Our policies are both left and right orientated. Lab. Cons. are at both ends of the spectrum. I believe that majority govnt in the future may not happen may not be the norm. We can then vote for whichever policy we believe best for the people. We then become the balance between the 2
I used to describe myself as a socialist but now describe myself as a liberal.
That has been the case for the past few years.
Do I see myself as a moderate? Absolutely not.
Liberalism is a radical philosophy and sets us apart from the authoritarians on the left/right political spectrum.
We saw that only yesterday when our parliamentarians stood up for civil liberties once again as they have done numerous times in the party’s history.
Of course it is convenient for the media to put us in a centre box but we know different.
I often think to myself that Britain has two conservative parties and one liberal!
A moderate LibDem would not be backing this silly Contempt motion. The contradictions between acceptingthe Commons vote and divulging sensitive information have been well explained this afternoon by those two Conservative moderates, Ken Clarke and Dominic Grieve — and even Jacob Rees-Mogg talked some sense! By contrast, Tom Brake came across as an immature partisan wanting to score points and (unsuccessfully) trying to make the Attorney General look like a fool. We could do with a bit more statesmanship in our party.
Both Labour and the Conservatives can afford to have “moderates” because their core ideologies and attitudes to society can often be considered somewhat extreme.
I don’t think of the LDs as “moderate” or “radical” – simply different. And so, in not coming up with a solution, I’m saying that we need a pithy description for being “different”. But please let’s not exhaust ourselves talking about being moderate as it’s largely irrelevant – and depends where you are standing when you make that assessment!
GOVERNMENT DEFEAT IN THE COMMONS.
You could argue that libertarians are “extreme” liberals, and Lib Dems are moderate relative to them.
But I hate self describing ourselves as “moderate” or “centrist”, and defining ourselves on a left/right spectrum relative to the other 2 main parties means fighting on a battlefield they have chosen, which can’t be good for us.