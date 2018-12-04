What do the local elections tell us about Lib Dem prospects?

When it comes to local election results, punditry usually heads in one of two directions. Either the local elections will be held up as an ironclad prediction for the next general election result or they are an utter irrelevance which tells you nothing about how people will vote in national elections.

Strangely, which of the two positions punditry tends towards seems to be very much linked to whether the local elections have been bad or good for the party backed by the pundit in question.

As you might expect, of course, the truth lies somewhere in between – and the data can actually tell us something useful about Liberal Democrat prospects at the next general election, whenever that may be.

For decades various teams of political scientists have been working out National Equivalent Vote Shares (NEVS) based on local election results. That is, they take the raw figures and make adjustments to take account of the fact that local elections take place in different parts of the country each year (for instance, most of the councils which had elections in May this year won’t have elections again until 2022).

This means that the NEVS is, broadly speaking, a reliable snapshot of support for each party UK-wide at the time of the local elections.

However, this does not mean that a NEVS is the same thing as how the party will perform in a general election. In the case of the Lib Dems, we have routinely underperformed our NEVS from the previous year in a general election.

The table below shows the Lib Dem performance in each of the past six general elections as well as our NEVS in the year before’s local elections. As can be seen, typically the Lib Dem vote has dropped by 1 to 7 points between the local election and the general election – and the two general elections with the lowest drop were dominated by the Iraq War and Cleggmania respectively, making them fairly atypical.

GE Result Year Before’s NEVS Difference 1997 17% 24% -7 2001 19% 26% -7 2005 23% 27% -4 2010 24% 25% -1 2015 8% 13% -5 2017 7% 14% -7

So, given that the typical drop has been 6 or 7 points, what does this tell us about Lib Dem prospects at the next general election?

Well, in the May 2017 local elections we got a NEVS of 16% which would typically mean that we’d expect to get around 10% if there was a general election in 2018 – though incidentally our NEVS for by-elections last month was 20%.

What 10% would mean in terms of seats is very much dependent on how well the other parties do, but a very rough and ready prediction on ElectoralCalculus.co.uk shows that translating to around 18 seats – a net gain of +6 on our current 12.

Interestingly, the specific seats that Electoral Calculus show as falling to us are all very plausible gains based on how close we came in them at the last general election: Cheltenham, Richmond Park, St Ives, Fife North East, Sheffield Hallam and Ceredigion.

However, these also show the extent of the real problem facing the Liberal Democrats. If all of those are gained at the next general election then there are very few remaining seats with strong second places left which could be plausible targets at the subsequent general election.

North Devon, Cheadle, Leeds North West, Lewes, St Albans, Southport, Wells and Hazel Grove are about it before you start looking at swings of more than 7% being needed to be able to gain the seat. Some of those will likely find it much harder to achieve the necessary swing than others and even if, by some miracle, we gained all of them we’d still be left with a paltry 26 seats – still smaller than the SNP.

This then is the real challenge for the Liberal Democrats at the next election: not to gain seats, but to gain many more close second places. If we can’t manage that then any recovery for the party is likely to be very slow indeed.

* George Potter is a Vice-Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and a campaigner for Guildford Liberal Democrats, writing in a personal capacity.