A public vote on Brexit seems to be gaining in popularity; no longer just a view of those undemocratic Lib Dems it is now in the mainstream. However there is no consensus on the question(s) to be asked in a referendum. Many options are being floated and I believe the Lib Dems should have a consistent view that can be propounded in Parliament and elsewhere.

Most questions seem to be chosen at random and do not reflect any underlying principles. I would suggest the following principles:

All three options currently available (Remain, Leave on May’s terms, Leave with No Deal) should be on the ballot paper. Some have suggested ignoring a No Deal Brexit. Doing this would ignore the wishes of a sizeable proportion of the electorate and would lay the referendum open to claims of misrepresentation.

Only options available without further negotiation should be included. Otherwise we are voting on something that may never be available like in the 2016 referendum. Thus we can exclude the current Labour option which is unclear and which, in my opinion would not be acceptable to the EU (its somewhat ‘cakeist’). Also to be excluded would be a ‘managed’ No Deal which would have to be negotiated.

The question should not be the same as last time. The main argument of the opposition is that a second referendum is undemocratic because the people have already spoken. Lib Dems have already been clear on this. The first referendum established that the government should negotiate terms for leaving the EU. Another referendum has the objective of judging those terms, the final terms, when these are negotiated. This is the way unions conduct labour disputes, how people buy houses and many other decisions.



If three options are available then you have to either use some form of alternative vote or split into two questions. My preference would be for two questions, simply because much of the electorate has only used simple questions with only one answer e.g. who should you vote for in a first past the post system or the previous referendum.

Using these principles the referendum should read.

Should the United Kingdom leave the European Union on the terms as currently negotiated by Her Majesty’s Government

Yes/No.

2. If the answer to question one by the whole electorate is ‘No’. Should the United Kingdom

A) Leave the European Union without a deal (place a Cross)

Or

B) Remain in the European Union (place a cross)

* Richard Taylor is retired, having previously working in IT. He is a Lib Dem member since 2010 who lost enthusiasm during coalition but didn't resign. He believes we have to regain our position on the left of politics.