The Real Problem with Constitutional Reform

Despite being a Labour MP, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is opposed to Labour’s plan to replace the House of Lords with an elected chamber. His view is that it would undermine the authority of the House of Commons. This has always been the problem with attempts to reform the Upper House. Change it into something democratic and accountable, and you are bound to ask why it doesn’t have more power. Leave it as a Ruritanian collection of robed elders, and you can defend putting limits on what it can do. For Hoyle it has a part in ‘tidying up bills.’ Like the cleaners, it plays a useful role that should not be criticised.

This will not do, but Labour’s plans for reform (so far lacking detail) may not do either. The trouble is their view of devolution, which has been focused on giving power away rather than sharing it. Yes, giving power away may be necessary to avoid too much centralisation. But often the most important thing is to allow authorities outside Westminster to participate in joint decision-making.

Powers repatriated to the UK after Brexit, for instance, were seized by Westminster and measures like the Internal Market Bill forced through against the wishes of the devolved authorities. The government argued with reason that there had to be a single UK trade policy. However, it never for a moment thought that the best way of arriving at a single trade policy was to institute joint working on the part of the four nations to arrive at a common position.

I’m not suggesting it was wrong to devolve powers to Scotland and Wales. I’m suggesting that on certain issues what is needed is for the nations and regions to be given a seat at the top table where they can hammer out solutions together, even if it means agreeing that a proposal from England could be blocked by the others. Whatever was jointly agreed would then become law and would be binding upon all the members of the UK. In other words, it would be similar to the way things work inside the European Union’s Council of Ministers.

Instead, everything is based on a hand-out to the Scots and Welsh who can then go and ‘make their own mess’ if they want to. And Starmer’s adoption of the Brexiteers’ ‘take back control’ slogan looks all too much like the same approach. UK governments are prepared to give power away but cannot handle the idea of sharing it, rather like the sort of passive-aggressive introvert who is willing to delegate but baulks at teamwork.

Both Left and Right have bought into a view of the sovereignty of the Westminster parliament that excludes the sharing of power with any other parliament, just as it excludes real accountability to any court. We can understand why Tories might be opposed to this. But why Labour? Here the position is more complex. Part of the Left is won over by the powerful romantic appeal of an institution that fought against monarch, Lords, judges and the ‘upper class’ to make the people ‘masters now’ (as Labour famously had it after their surprise victory in 1945). The idea that Parliament itself might come to be a barrier to the sovereignty of the people is hard for them to accept, even under an electoral system where as little as 35% of the popular vote can give a party an absolute majority in the House of Commons. But that is exactly what could happen.

If a party with extreme views wins power, there is nothing to stop it enacting whatever it likes. There will be no court with the power to disapply legislation that might be passed by that body. Some people may say that this prevents the courts ‘interfering’ in the political process. But ‘interference’ is a loaded description. Do politicians want a system where the courts always agree with the decisions of elected representatives? Is Russia a good model for the future of democracy in the UK?

The present Labour proposals talk of finding a procedure that would ‘sustain the primacy of the House of Commons.’ But any proposals starting from that premise simply won’t work. The Liberal Democrats, with their century-old commitment to Home Rule and later their sustained support for the European Union, should argue for a separation of powers in which the Supreme Court and the revised House of Lords have real authority, a system similar to that of the European Union but also to the United States of America. In other words, they have an opportunity to produce a distinctive policy on constitutional reform in line with their own traditions. Worth taking?

Mark Corner’s A Tale of Two Unions: The British Union and The European Union after Brexit will be published later in 2023 by Bielefeld University Press

* Brought up in the Westcountry, Dr Mark Corner taught at universities in Newcastle, Prague and Brussels, where he now lives with his Czech wife and two children. He has written a number of books, including 'The EU:An Introduction', published shortly before the tragic BREXIT referendum.