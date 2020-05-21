The social justice argument for a Universal Basic Income

Embed from Getty Images

Recently, there has been much discussion regarding the desirability of a Universal Basic Income. Arguments used to justify it range from providing security, to alleviating poverty, to increasing freedom, to nurturing a sense of social cohesion. However, one of the most persuasive arguments is that based on justice: on each getting what is their due.

Historically, liberals have tended to be most familiar with, and sympathetic to, John Locke’s justification of property ownership. For Locke, the world initially belonged to everyone, but by individuals mixing their labour with land they came to own it (the possibility that such individuals should simply lose their labour seems not to have occurred to Locke). As long as those who do not possess land, including their descendants, are better off than they would have otherwise been (those who, for example, own no land and work the land of others have, Lockeans would suggest, avoided the ‘tragedy of the commons’ and are thus better off) then the distribution of property, including to later generations via inheritance or sale, is justified.

However, another liberal tradition, one we might call a ‘left-libertarian’ one, and including Henry George, a proponent of a Land Valuation Tax, takes a different view. The world was, and remains, commonly owned; we are all joint heirs to the world. For the left-libertarian, those who claimed ownership of land deprived the community of its assets and, as a result, those who benefit from land ownership today, whether by inheritance or sale, may be likened to the recipients of stolen goods; the passage of time does not turn a wrong into a right. As the Victorian thinker Herbert Spencer wrote in 1851, “The original deeds were written with the sword, rather than with the pen: not lawyers, but soldiers, were the conveyancers: blows were the current coin given in payment; and for seals, blood was used in preference to wax” (Spencer would later adopt a much more conservative attitude towards land ownership; some time ago I purchased a letter by Spencer in which he made clear his refusal to permit the republication of the above and other similarly offending passages). Essentially, for such left-libertarians, much wealth today rests on illegitimate grounds.

However, rather than, for example, seeking to distribute natural resources to every single individual to correct this wrong, and with it inflict a myriad of practical problems, it is via a Universal Basic Income that this historical wrong can be made right. Since the 1970s, for example, in Alaska each citizen receives a dividend from the Alaska Permanent Fund, funded from the state’s oil revenues.

In the eighteenth-century Thomas Paine similarly thought the earth was the common property of all and wrote in his Agrarian Justice that, “it is the value of the improvement, only, and not the earth itself, that is in individual property. Every proprietor, therefore, of cultivated lands, owes to the community a ground-rent (for I know of no better term to express the idea) for the land which he holds”. Paine proposed using this ‘ground rent’ to fund his version of a UBI (admittedly, more of a capital grant, than an income).

In this way a UBI may be seen as a policy designed to deliver intergenerational justice. It recognises that much of our achievements, and failings, are the result of brute luck and seeks, insofar as it is possible, to mitigate against this by providing each with their, unjustly deprived, natural inheritance. It is a policy that liberals should be proud to take up.

* Daniel Duggan is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Gateshead