In debating UBI, we need to be clear what we’re talking about

In Stephen O’Brien’s recent post on this website entitled “Why we shouldn’t just jump on the UBI bandwagon”, he makes a series of points in opposition to a Universal Basic Income (UBI). The difficulty with his criticisms is that he argues against a version of UBI almost nobody is proposing. If we are to have a constructive discussion about UBI as a party, we need to make sure that both supporters and detractors are talking about the same thing.

First, the £830-a-month proposal Stephen critiques appears to be plucked out of nowhere. There has been no substantive proposal along these lines made. If we were to agree on the principle of UBI, we would of course need to work out precisely how it would work and the exact level it would be set at. In order to be a “basic” income, however, it is likely that it would need to be higher than this, neutralising any objection that Universal Credit currently provides more than UBI would.

Stephen also makes an assumption that UBI would totally replace all existing welfare benefits full stop. So, in the example he sets up to criticise UBI, he implies that it would abolish all disability benefits. This is a proposal I have never heard being made by anyone who supports the policy. Almost all its major supporters agree that there would have to be uplifts for those with disabilities, and in other categories. Nobody would lose out.

In general, it should be noted that the primary point of UBI is to eradicate economic insecurity. A key cause of economic insecurity is the waiting period for welfare payments, inherent in our current system: the Trussell Trust views it as the reason for a significant proportion of food bank usage, for example. This delay is an in-built feature of the current welfare system, and other programmes like a negative income tax (NIT). UBI abolishes it entirely by giving all people unconditional payments. Under it, nobody ever has to wait to be assessed and processed when they suddenly fall on hard times.

Stephen also says that support should be given to those who are ‘most in need’. UBI does precisely this. It is often ignored by critics that any UBI proposal is accompanied by a concomitant tax proposal, whereby people who earn above a certain threshold (and thus do not need their UBI payments) have them taxed away. This means that millionaires and the well-off do not keep their UBI payments, but the poorest and neediest do – precisely what a welfare system should do, with the added bonus of income security.

Stephen goes on to say that ‘our policy shouldn’t be giving everyone money for nothing’. But Conference has already voted to abolish benefits sanctions, so that is precisely the principle we already support as a party. This is not a radical step. Nor is UBI an idea from the ‘middle class comfort zone’ Stephen talks about, or a vote loser ‘outside of London’. Support for UBI is at an all-time high, with more than half of the public supporting it in the latest poll by YouGov.

In discussions surrounding UBI, I recognise that more work needs to be done on the details, the numbers, and persuading members of the party. Additionally, constructive criticism is good, and allows the policy to be honed. But if we are to have a proper debate on this issue as a party, we need to be on the same page as to what we are actually discussing. Without that, we will be arguing at cross-purposes, and that will do us no benefit at all.

* Harry is Communications Officer for the Young Liberals. He lives in South London, where he is training to be a barrister.