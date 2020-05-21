Why the Liberal Democrats must learn from Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage is the embodiment of everything I disagree with in politics. But rather than stopping at the mild nausea he evokes in most of us, we would be more sensible to leave emotions aside and discover why this man has given us such a clobbering in recent years, and what we can learn from it.

And he has given us one hell of a clobbering.

Brexit aside – he is one of the main external factors in why we did so badly in December. Unscientific, but if you take the Brexit party’s result in Brecon, and apply it to every Lib Dem/Tory fight in the 2019 election, one decision from him cost us between 9 and 26 seats.

And he is gearing up for his next campaign already, with his much-publicised “illegals” hunting in Dover during lock down. In his own words this may evolve into a broader campaign for a new ‘reform party’ including parking his tanks on some of our lawns, voter reform, drug legalisation, and combining them with his more usual nationalistic tropes.

Conversely this means he may end up being an uncomfortable fellow traveller in fights to come, as awful as that may seem to some people.

So what are the lessons?

Be a voice crying in the desert. The easiest way to neuter Nigel Farage would be to give him a job. Put in charge of executing Brexit, as he claimed he wanted, his angry man in a bar rhetoric would quickly collide at 200 mph with the concrete wall of reality, leaving nothing but a red wine stain and the whiff of Rothmans. But we live in this country with our ludicrous political system, so he has evaded reality, instead evolving into a Fox & Friends style media personality, reinforcing his hold on certain parts of the national psyche. Of course, the flip side of this is why isn’t there an ‘outsider’ liberal campaigner who has learnt how to shout loudly and effectively about what’s important to us? Despite the decried ‘liberal bias’ in our media I see no equivalent liberal that remotely has his impact. Understanding the two kinds of truth. There are two kinds of truths in this world, those of fact and those of feeling, and both are equally important. In wars for hearts and minds, the heart is often the more important ground to take. We got badly mauled by not understanding this with Nigel Farage. He very effectively appealed to people’s hearts with content light emotional campaigns about independence, immigration and culture. When we countered with facts, we were surprised when they were ignored in favour of feelings. To illustrate can anyone remember a single effective emotional appeal to the British people why Remain was a patriotic cause? …Thought not. Be Proactive. One of the problems from day one with Brexit is we were fighting a reactive campaign where they were on the front foot. Farage defined the arguments and we merely responded to them. We need to go on the offensive against the populists, on terrain of our choosing, but terrain that we know is at the heart of what the country finds important. There are several that spring to mind, Climate Change, Care, the NHS and so on, where we can create campaigns putting the populists on the defensive. We need to go on the attack!

I don’t like him, and I don’t agree with him. But if we want to have the most powerful liberal voice in the UK, we may need to do a better job at understanding how he operates, and why he has been such a potent enemy.

* After years living in Greater China, Charlie has recently returned to the UK, and is both a Lib Dem activist and businessman.