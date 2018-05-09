The Tories are failing vulnerable children

Children entering the care system every day is at a record high of 90 young people a day. The increase has been put down to such factors as substance misuse, inadequate housing, poverty and problems in the household. To March 2017 children that were being looked after in England and Wales was over 72,000.

With so many cuts to Children Services, the services are at a breaking point. Funding pressures leading to gaps in services are putting children and families at risk. Figures show that three-quarters of English councils exceeded their budgets, by over £600 million for children’s services last year. Now, increasingly, vulnerable children are being moved away from their hometowns. Responding to reports of a significant increase in the number of children being placed in care outside of their hometown, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

These figures offer insight into the distress suffered by children taken into care. These children have likely already endured abuse or neglect, and the government should be going the extra mile to protect them from further trauma. “This is a shocking abdication of responsibility by the government of the most vulnerable children. It is the government’s duty and moral responsibility to shelter them from harm. The Tories are clearly failing to do so. “Social services are shockingly underfunded and under-resourced, and these statistics are an abrupt wake-up call. ”shockingly underfunded and under-resourced and these statistics are an abrupt wake-up call.”

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team