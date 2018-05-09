Tahir Maher

The Tories are failing vulnerable children

By | Wed 9th May 2018 - 1:00 pm

Children entering the care system every day is at a record high of 90 young people a day. The increase has been put down to such factors as substance misuse, inadequate housing, poverty and problems in the household. To March 2017 children that were being looked after in England and Wales was over 72,000.

With so many cuts to Children Services, the services are at a breaking point. Funding pressures leading to gaps in services are putting children and families at risk. Figures show that three-quarters of English councils exceeded their budgets, by over £600 million for children’s services last year. Now, increasingly, vulnerable children are being moved away from their hometowns. Responding to reports of a significant increase in the number of children being placed in care outside of their hometown, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

These figures offer insight into the distress suffered by children taken into care. These children have likely already endured abuse or neglect, and the government should be going the extra mile to protect them from further trauma.

“This is a shocking abdication of responsibility by the government of the most vulnerable children. It is the government’s duty and moral responsibility to shelter them from harm. The Tories are clearly failing to do so.

“Social services are shockingly underfunded and under-resourced, and these statistics are an abrupt wake-up call.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team

3 Comments

  • expats 9th May '18 - 1:59pm

    Why then did our Danny Alexander make upteen media appearances supporting the freezing of family allowances, child benefits and the introduction of a cap on charitable donations?
    His defence of his support for the reduction of top rate tax, at the same time as the above policies, was, “Difficult decisions have to be made”…

    Let us hope the electorate have short memories.

  • Tom Harney 9th May '18 - 3:00pm

    Do we have a detailed policy on what should be done. For example I notice the problem of children being placed away from home. But there is a problem in that in many areas with smaller houses there are not sufficient potential foster careers with houses with enough bedrooms to meet the requirements. So what should be done? We have to ask ourselves how much of a priority we see the issue.

