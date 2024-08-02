The two child cap is just the beginning

Without fail at every council meeting, well, at every opportunity they can, my local Labour Party will bring up the Coalition.

They wheel out the same line, each and every time. For them it’s entirely the Lib Dems fault that austerity happened, even more than that each of our members bear a personal burden for cuts made. But they will gladly sidestep the impact of Labour Mayor Joe Anderson – whose legacy is alleged corruption, poor governance, wasted millions and Tory commissioners we’ve just gotten shot off.

Now let me get this out of the way – I’m not an apologist for the coalition, it got some things right, but it got a lot of things wrong. The most lasting damage is that the coalition broke the trust that voters had in the Liberal Democrats, and we’ve lost our status as the non-establishment party, the Greens are mopping up that vote in many of the urban cities in England. We must work on that as a priority.

At my last council meeting, we moved my group’s motion on scrapping the two-child benefit cap. I was on the end of a condescending lecture from the Deputy Leader about “political choice”, she was referencing the coalition. But I fired back on this because, let’s be honest, now that the Labour Party are in Government they are going to learn a lot about “political choices”.

What was their first political choice? To keep the two-child benefit cap, a decision that Newham Labour Councillor Joshua Garfield celebrated as “Country before Party”. The most bizarre thing is that the King’s speech isn’t a binding commitment anyway – the Conservatives have demonstrated that multiple times – it’s simply an indication of a government’s aims for that coming parliament.

So, what happened with our motion? Labour did their best to water it down, blame the coalition, and take out the urgency that we had in our motion. But we got them to commit, in principle, to scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

We backed Labour into a corner where they had two choices – they could either vote down our motion and it would go on every focus leaflet that “Labour votes to keep 36,840 children in Liverpool in poverty” or vote for scrapping the cap, which means we won the argument.

Now in the debate, Labour called it “gesture politics” – if gesture politics is standing by your principles, then fine by me. I know the motion isn’t going to change the government’s direction alone but it sends a clear message to the public that the Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to Labour.

Now, being the Leader of the Opposition, with a group of 15, up against 61 Labour councillors (and the 9 others from smaller parties) can be a tough affair. Labour applauds their leader, votes without question or conscience, every time I speak I feel their piercing hatred – I’d say the council chamber is like a pantomime but it’s more like Punch and Judy.

But I take heart in the fact that they only do this because they are scared of the Liberal Democrats. Liverpool Labour is stuck in the past. They won’t move past it – they can’t move past it. That’s why we all need to keep taking the fight to Labour, holding their feet to the fire and holding them to account in Liverpool and beyond.

* Cllr Carl Cashman is the Leader of the Opposition Liberal Democrats on Liverpool City Council.