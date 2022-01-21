Last Saturday, a group of Lib Dem Women attended a conference in Oxford to discuss the women’s healthcare gap.

Despite working in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector for 20 years, it was not a concept I was very familiar with until recently. During lockdown, I read Caroline Criado-Perez’s ground-breaking book, Invisible Women, which spelled out the issue using examples of how women’s health is put at risk because medical research has been dominated by men and male biology. Since then, I have had personal experience of the issue.

Speaking to a professor about his PhD on platelets, cells in the blood that are crucial for clotting, he described 40 years ago taking blood samples from eight women at different times during their menstrual cycle to look at the clotting characteristics. Over the course of a woman’s menstrual cycle, how those platelets behaved varied enormously as the hormones involved in menstruation did their delicate dance. Platelets have an oestrogen receptor, so it is unsurprising that their behaviour is affected by fluctuations in oestrogen levels. However, for the professor researching platelet function, this variability made it significantly harder to do his research.

He reverted to studying men, telling me “What you need Zoe when studying human biology is to reduce the variables, so I needed to study men as their biology is boring and very predictable.” Such an approach to understanding ‘human’ biology is very common, which leads to a massive gap in understanding the basic biology of women, half the world’s population.

The conference in Oxford was well attended with four eminent women speakers. The first speaker was Dr Ann Furedi, who spoke about her work as CEO of BPAS (British Pregnancy Advisory Service). She recounted a decades old story where two doctors based their decisions on abortion access on perceived ‘class.’ One doctor decided if a woman was ‘working class’, he would allow them to access abortion services because of the financial burden associated with raising children, but he would deny requests from ‘middle class’ women, as he felt they would have sufficient resources.

His colleague decided women who were ‘working class’ already had challenging lives so one more burden would be easily absorbed, so would deny their request; whereas he thought an unwanted pregnancy would cause too much disruption to the ‘middle class’ women who came to him, and so granted their request. One of the doctors realised with horror what they were doing and so began to press hard for women, as fully morally aware beings, to be given the right to make their own choices about their own body.

Hibo Wardere was the second speaker, and she gave a moving account of Female Genital Mutilation. Hibo has written about her personal experience and fight to end this practice in her book Cut: One Woman’s Fight Against FGM in Britain Today. Milli Hill then spoke passionately about obstetric violence, giving a particularly harrowing account of a woman who had given birth in handcuffs after the doctor ordered her arrest because she had refused to get on the bed as instructed.

The evening was finished by Dr Jessica Taylor who spoke about her new book Sexy but Psycho. This book discusses the fact women are much likelier to be given a mental health diagnosis compared with men, and often when they actually have a physical health condition. Women are too frequently dismissed and told their condition is ‘in their head.’ Endometriosis for example takes 7 to 9 years to diagnose, with many women feeling ignored, despite enduring excruciating pain.

One of the most moving parts of the evening occurred when a young doctor in the audience spoke about her recent rotation to a psychiatric ward. She told us that she felt most patients there were exhibiting perfectly normal trauma responses given the traumas they had experienced, but this was being pathologised and women were being diagnosed and medicated rather than being given the counselling she felt they needed.

The recent work by the Women’s and Equalities Committee on menopause and the impact of this on women, including their employment, is a positive step forward. However, there is much to do – all the way from fundamental science, to better understand women’s biology, up to a cultural shift in how women are perceived and treated in the healthcare system. With a recent report showing that women are 32% more likely to die after being operated on by a male surgeon compared to a female surgeon, this work cannot come soon enough.

* After her PhD, Liberal Democrat member Zoe worked for a pharmaceutical company as a research scientist, before working as a life sciences consultant for 10 years. Most recently she is working for a medical charity, running a COVID19 clinical trial. She is passionate about evidence based medicine.