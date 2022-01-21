Lib Dem governance reforms are vital

As a collective groan not heard since I last set my students an essay rings out, I am afraid the subject of governance reforms, whilst unexciting, is far too important to leave undiscussed.

In Dorothy Thornhill’s recent article, she sets out the importance of having a more agile organisation and ensuring that our party is fit to fight elections.

Much of this work has been ably carried out by HQ under the new CEO, Mike Dixon. The results at the Chesham & Amersham, and North Shropshire by elections pay testament to the strategic sense of shifting resources to the campaigns department.

However, staffing restructures can only take us so far. In order to effectively elect outstanding candidates in our target seats at the next election, we need to ensure that we have the organisational nimbleness to effectively grow our Council and Parliamentary base.

Having worked across public, third and private sectors, literally no organisation has an internal structure as dysfunctional as the Liberal Democrat Committee system.

We tie ourselves up in knots and have an uncanny ability to avoid difficult decisions by kicking them between committees of ever more ambiguous acronymisation.

This is a culture that permeates from the Federal Party, down to the sub-committee to the branch committee of Dunny-on-the-Wold. Quite simply, we cannot continue like this.

As the culture permeates from the top, it is imperative that we start with the top and organise ourselves more effectively in a way that any truly effective campaigning organisation would be.

This brings me to the party reforms up at the next conference. We have a governance structure proposal that leaves a majority of the governing body as being directly-elected, satisfying the need for a membership led party.

It also represents all stakeholders, from young members to campaigners and councillors. It is, in every conventional use of the word, a proposal that is democratic and membership led.

Additionally, the three models of scrutiny all add something beneficial to our party. These are a small audit committee, a scrutiny council or direct conference oversight.

Each of these have strengths and weaknesses. However, what all of these models have that the current doesn’t, is a track record of effectiveness when used by other organisations.

We cannot miss this opportunity to make our party fighting fit for the 2020’s, to miss the opportunity would be to actively shoot ourselves in the foot from an organisational point of view.

Therefore, I would encourage the party membership to back these changes when they come to conference in March.

* Callum Robertson is the Lib Dem Candidate for Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. In his day job, he works for a multi-national human rights NGO as an Advocacy Officer. Read about his plans for Essex here.