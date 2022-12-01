There has never been a place for racism: “We are all children under god’s sun”

This day cannot pass without commenting on those comments by a now ex member of the royal household.

I am sure I am not alone in having wanted to throw a brick at my radio, in my case an Alexa, listening to Radio 4 PM last night. The racist comments by Lady Susan Hussey were enough to make anyone angry. And then Petronella Wyatt defended her ladyship on the programme. It was sickening. There is no defence for racism. Wyatt’s defence was that Lady Hussey was old and that somehow excused it. No. It doesn’t. Many of my friends are elderly to the point of being ancient. They don’t have a racist thought in their heads.

Racism has no place in society.

"It was almost an interrogation."@ManduReid says a member of the Buckingham Palace household asked black charity boss Ngozi Fulani "question after question" about her nationality and "where she was really from". Latest: https://t.co/xPqIVffCdC 📺 Sky 501 and Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/St9zNfhkPl — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 30, 2022

I remember a situation in a pub in Buckinghamshire. It was Sunday and the pub was usually closing by 3pm but it was a murky winter day and we were hoping to keep drinking. A black couple with two children walking in looking for warmth and coffee. John, the landlord shouted: “We’re closed!”. A one legged Irishman propping up the bar roared: “John. We are all children under god’s sun”. We all wished we had said that. I don’t believe in any gods but that was a perfect expression of equality.

That was two decades ago and I had hoped we had left all this behind. But of course, we haven’t. There is institutional racism. Some people in authority, some police for example, have the wrong attitudes associating the colour of skin with criminality. Some people, including youngsters, have adopted a hate relationship with people of colour. I sometimes wonder whether this is from their parents or whether their frustration and anger with life means they need to hate someone. A person that doesn’t look like them is an easy target.

Language can be a nightmare. Back in the eighties, a chief constable referred to people as “nig nogs”, creating a furore. That is a clear racist term in America but in the mining village I then lived in the north east, it was an affectionate term for boy and girl. It also means foolish people.

But we have since got stricter on words and most of us have learnt that we must address people language that is mutually acceptable.

These days everyone should be aware of the words they use and the need to ensure that they are free from perceived prejudice. Of course, errors and slips of the tongue happen. Some are inexcusable. Others can be quickly corrected. But Lady Susan Hussey pressed the point repeatedly seemingly unaware that someone who is black can be born here and is a British as she is. It reflects an underlying attitude that black people are foreign, no matter that they are born here. Our country, like America and so many other countries, is built in immigration, ancient and modern. Migration injects vitality, and new genes, into population. New ideas. Innovations that will help our country

There are no words that can describe Petronella Wyatt’s defence of Lady Hussey on R4 PM last night. Age is not an excuse for racism. It doesn’t matter whether your skin is black, brown, yellow, white or any shade in between:

We are all children under god’s sun.

