Thoughts on “For A Fair Deal”

“For a Fair Deal” is the party’s pre-manifesto policy paper, to be debated at the Brighton Conference. You can read it in full here.

You’d think that, after 13 years of Tory misrule, and with the clowns in charge of the asylum for the past four, an opposition policy paper for the next election would be suffused with anger, outrage and frustration. Instead, this paper, to be discussed at conference, reads like a bland wish-list from some nice people. But, there again, maybe the working party has judged the mood of the electorate better than I. Look what happened to Labour with an all-out blast for socialism under Mr Corbyn.

Whatever, amongst the insipid prose are some gems, namely:

2.5.3. We will (my emphasis) introduce PR. Great: no ifs nor buts or talk of a referendum. Given the chance, we’ll do it.

16.4. We shall protect the BBC and Chanel 4.

17.5. We shall scrap the Illegal Migration Act. Not only that but we shall lift the ban on asylum seekers working. Common sense at last.

18.5. We shall champion (yes, “champion,” not “apologise for” ) the Human Rights Act.

19.4. We shall scrap photo ID for voting.

And For me best of all

21.4. We shall restore the oversea said budget to 0.7% of GDP. Whoopee.

Others may want to cheer the inclusion of some of their own pet projects.

One other caveat: it’s disappointing that we’re falling into the Tory trap of over-hyping the UK’s importance. For example in 2.3.2 we want to “Lead the world”, in 4.3 be “world leaders” and in 9.3 be “the best place in the world to work.” For goodness sake let us “lead the nation” in putting behind this “exceptionalist” jingoism and aim for modest competence.

That apart , I hope that in our election campaign, when it comes, we shall highlight the items I have enumerated and not try to hide them in case they put people off , but campaign for a just and fair society with fire in the belly.

* Peter Wrigley is a member of Batley and Spen Liberal Democrats and blogs as keynesianliberal.blogspot.com