We are crying out for a fairer Pupil Premium deal

On the Sunday morning of conference, the Liberal Democrats will present our plan for education, ahead of the next General Election, with an exciting array of new announcements, today, I want to focus on the most important one, reducing inequality of outcome in education, a policy problem that has only been exacerbated by covid.

Since the 1800’s, people have been tirelessly campaigning for a fair education settlement, for liberals this comes down to our core principles that no one should be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

Nothing encapsulates this more than our very real change we achieved in government, the Pupil Premium, a system of targeted funding to disadvantaged pupils.

Alongside the expansion of Free School Meals, the introduction of Pupil Premium worked as an effective incubator for social mobility. When introduced by the Liberal Democrats in the 2010-15 government, figures showed that attainment between advantaged and disadvantaged students narrowed by 4%, with the Sutton Trust calling for Pupil Premium to be the key lever in narrowing the attainment gap.

However, since the Liberal Democrats left government in 2015, the Conservatives, left without the likes of David Laws checking their worst excesses, have introduced real term cuts to the Pupil Premium. With figures from the excellent Teach First showing that since 2015-16, Pupil Premium has not kept up with inflation. These real term cuts fall on those who need it the most, including children in care, which is a textbook definition of callous conservatism.

The real term fall in Pupil Premium is recognised as causing significant problems with Schools Minister Nick Gibb admitting that the attainment gap is not closing fast enough. Which in typical Gibb fashion, is a realistic assessment of the scenario. This isn’t something however, to be analysed and wept over, it is a call for action so that no child is left behind.

Too often, disadvantaged groups are overlooked when the government makes policy and education is an area where the impact of real term cuts has the worst impact.

This is why the Liberal Democrats are bringing our plan for a fair funding arrangement using pupil premium to conference in September, because we recognise that the closest solution resembling a silver bullet to the disadvantage gap in education is a fully effective Pupil Premium.

* Callum Robertson is a teacher and former Chair of the Young Liberals