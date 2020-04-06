James Baillie

Threats to ban outdoor exercise are dangerous – and show us our mission now

By | Mon 6th April 2020 - 3:42 pm

Government threats to ban exercise outside the home are dangerous, illiberal, and utterly foolish on medical grounds. “Never threaten something you can’t carry through on.” is a good rule of negotiating generally – and following through on this would break the UK’s virus effort.

On purely practical grounds, it’s unenforceable. Even if patrolled by martial law, you can’t coop people up across the hundreds upon hundreds of miles of rural England and Scotland. The manpower isn’t there. And doing it only in cities would very reasonably breed resentment – and thus it breeds contempt for the whole lockdown and erodes public support, especially in this case among urban populations. If people are given rules they feel they can’t help but breach, they’re more likely to break more of the lockdown rules, eroding our efforts against the virus.

And it’s genuinely true that people can’t help but breach rules like this. This is a very, very trying time for many people both mentally and physically. You have to give them the ability to look after themselves throughout it – not doing so is unconscionably immoral. For some people, excessive rules would mean lockdown contempt. Some people are isolated with people they desperately need space from – blocking people into the house could make it even harder for people with abusive family members to get away. For others, it would mean mental health breakdowns and developing worse physical issues. Guess what we don’t have much of right now? If your answer was “spare healthcare capacity”, you’re absolutely right. Any government in this situation that makes choices that are likely to damage more people’s health and put additional pressure on services is a government that’s not fit to manage the crisis.

Banning outdoor exercise would, in short, erode the effort against the virus from all sides, rapidly. A breakdown in public respect for the guidance, huge additional enforcement costs, and major additional use of NHS systems needed to look after the people it would hurt and hurt badly. We can’t afford that right now – any of it. I don’t think it’s got into people’s heads that this system has to be able to be a reality for twelve weeks, not twelve days. We’re so hyped up on the rolling moment by moment pandemic coverage that nobody is thinking in those terms. Adopting rules that will crumple in a fortnight will make the UK’s efforts against the pandemic untenable, and lead to significant avoidable loss of life. Those are the stakes here, and we should be very aware of them.

So this threat is either the edge of catastrophic government overreach, or an empty threat which will erode public trust and cause rising panic. (What’s the best way to get far too many people outside at once? Tell them they might not be able to do so in a couple of days’ time).

It was an appalling decision for Matt Hancock and the Conservative government to issue this threat, and an equally poor decision for Keir Starmer to offer Labour’s immediate backing for it. Complete lack of forethought – we need better from our leaders, and fast. This is where the Liberal Democrats have to come into the picture, loud and clear. We potentially face being – not an unfamiliar role – the largest potential leadership for UK-wide opposition to a profoundly dangerous authoritarian project that will both strip the liberties of, and practically endanger, the people and communities we serve. To any pundits asking yesterday what the party’s role is in the new world of Starmer-led Labour, Starmer has just given us the answer very clearly indeed. We are the Liberal Democrats, and we are here to provide the opposition to catastrophe authoritarianism. Let’s do it soon, and loudly: lives may very genuinely be on the line.

* James Baillie is a member and activist from Breckland and a former chair of the Lib Dems' Radical Association. He is currently a doctoral student at the University of Vienna, where he works on digital studies of medieval Georgia. He blogs about politics at thoughtsofprogress.wordpress.com.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Venetia Caine 6th Apr '20 - 4:23pm

    I sent this to my (Tory) MP (and junior minister) yesterday:

    For a few thousand idiots who flout the government’s instructions, Matt Hancock is threatening to deprive tens of millions of their hour’s exercise a day. That exercise is the only escape from the confines of their homes, many of which will not even have a garden.
    These idiots don’t even see the news. They have no idea of your colleague’s threats.
    Up to now, the people are supporting the government. If you deprive them of their exercise you can be sure you will lose all of that goodwill.
    Leave us our right to exercise!

  • James Baillie 6th Apr '20 - 5:39pm

    Joe, you may be comforted, a lot of people are not: I stand by that if you tell people something *might* get banned in the near future, there’s no better way to provoke them into doing it, immediately. Warning people against testing the boundaries only makes sense if the sanction proposed is credible and reasonable – and if, as we agree, it would be a mistake to impose the sanction, it then stands I think that it is also a mistake to wave it around like this.

  • Katharine Pindar 6th Apr '20 - 5:41pm

    You’re so obviously right, James. it seems to me (well done!), that for a moment I thought you were repeating the obvious, something already agreed among us. But then I remembered Keir Starmer’s disappointing statement. And I recalled that my local paper hadn’t actually printed my letter last week, protesting at obnoxious Go Home notices fixed to the fence opposite a footpath not far from here – a footpath where you can safely walk for an hour without as much proximity to people as you encounter when out doing the necessary shopping. Illiberalism is rising and we do indeed need to take a stand against it.

    I’m not even sure about the ‘few thousand idiots’, Venetia. OK, people need to be gently warned that they can’t stay out having a picnic in a popular place at present because if everyone does it there will be crowds gathering. But you should be able to sit down for five minutes to rest and have a drink of water without being pounced on. I hope the police have stopped pouncing by now, and the government mustn’t either.

  • Tony Greaves 6th Apr '20 - 5:46pm

    Excellent posting. But of course I worked out straightaway that if this London-centric rule is brought in I can always go shopping two or three times a week and walk to the furthest supermarket I can get to in say 45 minutes, then walk back with my booty. The only problem is I would have to do the shopping and that is far more problematic than walking through our local park and into the local countryside. I do hope the Liberal Democrats leadership, whoever it is now, have the courage to denounce this authoritarian nonsense.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 6th Apr - 5:41pm
    You're so obviously right, James. it seems to me (well done!), that for a moment I thought you were repeating the obvious, something already agreed...
  • User AvatarJames Baillie 6th Apr - 5:39pm
    Joe, you may be comforted, a lot of people are not: I stand by that if you tell people something *might* get banned in the...
  • User AvatarGeorge Burn 6th Apr - 5:32pm
    Completely agree with you, Chris. The December 2019 election campaign was painful for Liberal Democrats. Yes, we won a million more votes than in 2017,...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 6th Apr - 5:22pm
    David Raw, it is an argument put forward, with some credibility, that the introduction of conscription was a major cause of the split in the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 6th Apr - 4:54pm
    R.I.P. Honor Blackman. A gracious beautiful lady and a proper Liberal.
  • User AvatarPaul Fisher 6th Apr - 4:38pm
    Apart from the one cravenly sarcastic comment which says more about the commentator than the subject matter, thank you for the variety of reactions. Those...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?