Time to highlight the community pillar

Of the six recognised pillars of Liberalism – liberty, equality, community, democracy, environment, and internationalism – each can wax and wane in prominence depending on the Zeitgeist. When human rights are under attack, liberty should be highlighted. When Britain’s role in the world is centre-stage, internationalism comes to the fore. All six are always important, but there are times when we need to lean into one pillar more than others.

The most crucial pillar of Liberalism as we gear up for elections in 2026 (and every year up to the next general election) will be community. In saying this, I’m fighting hard not to let the agenda be dictated by the populists, but as Roz Savage beautifully put it in her LDV column on 30 September, we have to be tough on Farage but also tough on the causes of Farage. And the erosion of people’s sense of community is a big cause.

It’s easy to forget that, until about 300 years ago, most people in this country never went more than 50 miles from their place of birth in their entire lifetime. They identified with their locality, they sometimes had to defend it from hostile threats from without, and they may have had rituals that bound them together as a geographical community. Therein lay their sense of security.

The modern era of technology, travel and television has blown all that out of the water. We can go to the other side of the globe for a couple of days, we can ‘see’ life in the Antarctic, we can become ‘friends’ with people we’ve never met, and we can have our stag and hen parties in eastern European cities. That has brought social change, and shifting assumptions about what is acceptable to do and say. Which is fine if we’re all in it, but once you get large numbers of people who feel left behind, what security can they grab hold of? If that has been swept away by the forces of progress, resentment builds up.

That is a partial explanation of why far-right parties which hark back to a past of community cohesion – whether real or imagined – are doing so well. To save the post-war liberal democracy that is the bedrock of our quality of life, we have to give people their security. And that means fashioning a new incarnation of community, so people feel they belong. Many who want to vote for far-right populists know deep-down that these parties don’t have the answers, but the emotional frustration is so great they vote for them anyway. It’s that emotional attachment we need to break.

I felt Keir Starmer was on the right lines in his Labour conference speech when he asked rhetorically (and repeatedly) “Is this a country that’s broken?” Citing a number of individuals from across Britain who had done admirable things, from starting a girls’ football team to wiping away racist graffiti, he told a story about a country we can feel good about. Yes, it was a bit cheap at times, but the underlying thought process was right.

We Lib Dems need to find our own story to tell about why we’re all in this together. It may be as simple as getting behind our sports teams, even if we don’t like the sport (I found it moving to see so many people supporting the England women’s rugby team over the summer with flags draped on lamp posts, at least I assume that’s who the flags were for), just so we show we’re part of this community. It’s also about highlighting that national icons like Freddie Mercury and Mo Farah were once immigrants we welcomed to Britain.

Patriotism should be part of Liberalism: the nation part of community. But it’s not just about our country. We can celebrate the community of our village, town, city, county, nation, even continent (I wonder how many Brexit voters cheered on Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team). It can also be the community of our social groups, so it’s important our progressivism doesn’t go so far as to leave too many people scratching their heads and muttering that the world has gone mad.

Community isn’t everything. The Liberal pillars of equality and democracy are also vital to making people feel we are all in this together, but a sense that we’re all from a coherent entity is an important starting point.

The threat from far-right populism is real, and we only have to look at America, Argentina, Hungary, etc, to see how dangerous this threat is. So let’s tackle the threat at its root, and make people feel they belong. Liberalism is an outward-looking creed, but a sense of belonging is not outside its remit. That’s why we have to elevate the pillar of community to make the Lib Dems a force at coming elections – a force that really understands where people’s sense of insecurity comes from.

* Chris Bowers is a two-term district councillor and four-time parliamentary candidate. He writes on cross-party cooperation, was the lead author of the New Liberal Manifesto, and is unofficial coordinator of the Yorkists.