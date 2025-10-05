A view from a Jewish Lib Dem activist and Zionist

We are reeling from the terrible attack on Jews in Manchester on Yom Kippur. Shocking, but sadly not surprising. Perhaps now politicians should dial down the hyperbole around the Middle East. Words such as “apartheid” and “genocide” shed more heat than light, obscuring rather than clarifying a conflict that demands honesty. The attack brought home the real meaning of “Globalise the Intifada”.

Israel’s government is distinct from Zionism, which is distinct from Jews. Yet most of Britain’s 300,000 Jews feel connected to the world’s only Jewish state, home to half of global Jewry. That is why events in Israel reverberate deeply.

Criticism of Israel’s actions is legitimate, but the Centre-Left’s blanket condemnations weaken us, ceding ground to the Right. We should reflect before using rhetoric that delegitimises the only democracy in the region

Israelis remain traumatised by the October 7th massacre, the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, and the continued plight of 48 hostages/families. Acknowledgement of that trauma here often fades next to Gazan suffering, portrayed without context. The imbalance encourages anger which is too easily channelled into demonisation of Israel itself.

At the LDFI stand at Party Conference, we faced a difficult environment. We oppose Netanyahu’s coalition and condemn the toll of war on both Gazans and Israelis. But we reject the charge of “genocide” as inaccurate, inflammatory, and often antisemitic in intent. Engaging with it feels like the Brexit “£350m a week” trap: a slogan which shuts down debate.

Israel faces an information war. The use of the word “genocide” long predates October 7th 2023, and it is chosen to delegitimise Israel, not foster peace. Recognition of a Palestinian state without defined borders or democratic institutions does not advance a two-state solution; it seemed intended to punish Israel. Gaza after 2005 was already a de facto Palestinian state but its administration chose endless war, culminating in October 7th, rather than coexistence.

I would welcome a democratic peaceful Palestinian state alongside Israel, but time and again, resources have been diverted from the Palestinian people towards conflict. Some pro-Palestinian activists even in our own party refuse to accept Israel’s legitimacy. People rehearse 1948 “stolen land” narratives as if Jewish displacement and Arab displacement were not part of a wider tragedy occurring globally during that period.

Why, uniquely, are Palestinian refugees given hereditary status across generations? Why does the UN operate a special agency, UNRWA, perpetuating the grievance, unlike its approach to any other group? Why, if Gaza is called “home” by Palestinians, were native Gazans (pre-Oct 7th) classed as refugees within that area? Why do some liberals use the term “indigenous” to refer to people in Palestine when they would rightly reject such language in describing people here in Europe? Many Jews see the fixation with the Israel/Palestine as bias. Why does it attract legions of demonstrators every week? Why is it a permanent fixture on our news and in MPs’ inboxes?

Instead of grappling with those questions, leftwingers often indulge outrage through words. “Occupation” is stretched to mean Gaza-blockade, ignoring Egypt’s border. “Apartheid” is invoked despite two million Arab citizens of Israel (20% of its population) enjoying voting rights, professions, and political freedoms denied to their kin across the region. Israel alone in the region protects minorities- Druze, Christians, LGBTQ people and others-and pursues gender equality. Liberals should support, not demonise, Israel.

Some brand Israel a settler-colonial project, ignoring that most Israeli Jews trace ancestry to the Middle East and North Africa. Such racist distortions do not help Palestinians; they deepen Israeli fears and strengthen hardliners.

Our respect for international institutions is abused. The imbalance of UN resolutions -173 against Israel versus 80 against all others combined- reflects political manoeuvring, not principle. The 57-member Organisation for Islamic Cooperation’s bloc vote drives this. Pointing this out does not make us propagandists; it is an attempt at rational debate.

Where do we go from here? A Palestinian state is widely recognised in principle. The challenge is for Palestinians to define its borders and responsibilities. Until then, Israelis will understandably vote for governments that promise security, however flawed.

None of this lessens the suffering of Palestinian civilians. But their tragedy is not the whole picture. As Liberal Democrats, we must resist emotive language clouding our values. Israel, with all its flaws, is still a democracy protecting minorities and aspiring to liberal values in a region where they are scarce.

I will not mourn Netanyahu’s fall. But when it comes, we must ask: how can the West help a future Palestinian state guarantee peace, equality, and progress — for its own citizens, and for Jewish and non-Jewish neighbours alike?

* Jonathan Gale is a Lib Dem Councillor in Dacorum and Treasurer of Lib Dem Friends of Israel.