Tom Arms’ World Review

At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday American tariffs took effect in 90 countries. The tariffs were the highest in a century.

They start at 15 percent and rise to 35 percent for Canada and 50 percent for Brazil and India. Brazil is the victim of Trump’s anger over the decision to prosecute his friend Jair Bolsonaro for attempting to overthrow the government. India has been hit with a 25 percent punitive secondary tariff for importing Russian oil.

The Trump Administration is still talking to Mexico and China. Currently the tariff on Chinese goods is 30 percent. Deals have been struck with the UK, EU, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

So far this year, tariffs are estimated to have contributed $152 billion to the US Treasury. Trump has said this is only the start. He is threatening more and higher tariffs on pharmaceuticals and computer equipment and chips.

So far, the impact on the US economy has been nominal. But this is because American businesses stockpiled foreign goods before the tariffs took effect and consumers have been paying pre-tariff prices.

This will soon start to change, although the latest rise will not work its way through the pipeline until early October. However, businesses have been warning the administration that they cannot keep prices down much longer, and in fact, they are signs of inflation for items such as appliances, clothing and furnishings. The full impact will be ready in time for Christmas.

The Yale Budget Lab reckons that once all the tariffs have worked their way through the pipeline, the cost to the average American household will be $2,500 and half a percentage point will be shaved off the US economic growth figure.

Trump to Moscow?

Netanyahu this week said he wants a permanent military occupation of Gaza. The US supports this. A picture is worth a thousand words. A video is worth millions. Click here to see a video of what Netanyahu will be occupying.

Trump is set to fly to Moscow. The exact date is unknown, but can be as early as the coming week.

After talks with Vladimir Putin, the US president will fly to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky. Putin has refused a trilateral Ukraine-Russia-US summit.

The announcement of Trump’s travel plans came after a three-hour Kremlin meeting on Wednesday between Putin and Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff. No firm details have emerged from that meeting but Russian sources say that Putin “has conveyed certain signals.”

The most likely signals he could have sent would have been concessions on his territorial demands. In a June memorandum, the Russian leader clear set out his demands for peace: Russian sovereignty over the Ukraine regions of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kerson as well as the demilitarisation of Ukraine, Ukrainian neutrality, no formal military involvement and new elections.

From the Ukrainian point of view this would mean total surrender and a return to the status of Russian puppet state.

According to Russian sources, the key to Putin’s demands is control of Ukraine. How he achieves that goal is open to negotiation. It could be through NATO guarantees, territorial control or combination of the two. The latter seems the most likely.

El Salvador

In 2024 US State Department report on El Salvador said there was widespread “government-sanctioned killings, tortures and harsh life-threatening prison conditions” in the Central American country.

This year, the State Department reported that there are “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses.” The key words—which could be open to interpretation—are “credible” and “significant.”

The State Department also declared its support of the end of presidential term limits. This means Trump’s Central American friend Nayib Bukele can remain in office for life.

The State Department said: “El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly was democratically elected to advance the interests and policies of their constituents. Their decision to make constitutional changes as they see fit. It is up to them to decide how their country should be governed.”

Trump upsets Switzerland