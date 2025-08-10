Tom Arms’ World Review

Tariff Time
At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday American tariffs took effect in 90 countries. The tariffs were the highest in a century.
They start at 15 percent and rise to 35 percent for Canada and 50 percent for Brazil and India. Brazil is the victim of Trump’s anger over the decision to prosecute his friend Jair Bolsonaro for attempting to overthrow the government. India has been hit with a 25 percent punitive secondary tariff for importing Russian oil.
The Trump Administration is still talking to Mexico and China. Currently the tariff on Chinese goods is 30 percent. Deals have been struck with the UK, EU, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.
So far this year, tariffs are estimated to have contributed $152 billion to the US Treasury. Trump has said this is only the start. He is threatening more and higher tariffs on pharmaceuticals and computer equipment and chips.
So far, the impact on the US economy has been nominal. But this is because American businesses stockpiled foreign goods before the tariffs took effect and consumers have been paying pre-tariff prices.
This will soon start to change, although the latest rise will not work its way through the pipeline until early October. However, businesses have been warning the administration that they cannot keep prices down much longer, and in fact, they are signs of inflation for items such as appliances, clothing and furnishings. The full impact will be ready in time for Christmas.
The Yale Budget Lab reckons that once all the tariffs have worked their way through the pipeline, the cost to the average American household will be $2,500 and half a percentage point will be shaved off the US economic growth figure.
Gaza
Trump to Moscow?
Trump is set to fly to Moscow. The exact date is unknown, but can be as early as the coming week.
After talks with Vladimir Putin, the US president will fly to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky. Putin has refused a trilateral Ukraine-Russia-US summit.
The announcement of Trump’s travel plans came after a three-hour Kremlin meeting on Wednesday between Putin and Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff. No firm details have emerged from that meeting but Russian sources say that Putin “has conveyed certain signals.”
The most likely signals he could have sent would have been concessions on his territorial demands. In a June memorandum, the Russian leader clear set out his demands for peace: Russian sovereignty over the Ukraine regions of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kerson as well as the demilitarisation of Ukraine, Ukrainian neutrality, no formal military involvement and new elections.
From the Ukrainian point of view this would mean total surrender and a return to the status of Russian puppet state.
According to Russian sources, the key to Putin’s demands is control of Ukraine. How he achieves that goal is open to negotiation. It could be through NATO guarantees, territorial control or combination of the two. The latter seems the most likely.
El Salvador
In 2024 US State Department report on El Salvador said there was widespread “government-sanctioned killings, tortures and harsh life-threatening prison conditions” in the Central American country.
This year, the State Department reported that there are “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses.” The key words—which could be open to interpretation—are “credible” and “significant.”
The State Department also declared its support of the end of presidential term limits. This means Trump’s Central American friend Nayib Bukele can remain in office for life.
The State Department said: “El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly was democratically elected to advance the interests and policies of their constituents. Their decision to make constitutional changes as they see fit. It is up to them to decide how their country should be governed.”
Trump upsets Switzerland
They are especially angry because in May Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and was told that US tariffs were likely to be just ten percent—21 percent lower than Trump announced on social-called “Liberation Day” on April 2.
Now they have learned that that they will be eight percent higher than previously declared.
So why pick on the Swiss? Well, according to the White House, it is because the Swiss have a $47.4 billion trade surplus with the US. But the Swiss have responded by promising to drop their tariffs on US industrial products to zero and invest enough money in the US economy to create 400,000 jobs.
In the realpolitik world of Donald Trump that is not enough. Switzerland is—in his political playbook—a politically insignificant country of 9.1 million which he can financially punish without suffering any major repercussions.
In the meantime, according to the Swiss daily “Neue Zurcher Zeitung”, Switzerland has suffered its biggest defeat since the Battle of Marignano in 1515 which resulted in victory for the French and perpetual neutrality for the Swiss.
India
The Indians thought Trump was their friend. He hinted at support for permanent Indian membership of the UN Security Council; regarded them as a key component of the four-nation Quad Security Agreement and told Narendra Modi that he was a bulwark against China.
So why slap 50 percent tariffs on their exports to America—25 percent as the base and another 25 percent punitive tariffs for importing Russian oil and gas.
Once again, it comes down primarily to India’s trade surplus with the US– $108 billion.
Money, in Trump’s playbook, overrides friendship and security agreements every day.
So what will the Indians do? For a start, they have refused to stop buying Russian energy. They need it to keep the wheels of Indian industry turning. On top of that, because of the Ukraine War, Russian oil is cheap at the moment.
They can also impose retaliatory tariffs. The problem with that is while the US is India’s top export destination (18 percent), India is America’s tenth.
But there are other less tangible methods of retaliation. One is the Quad. India is due to host a Quad heads of government summit later this year. That could now be in jeopardy. The other is India’s relationship with the BRICS countries which are increasingly seen as an alternative to American hegemony.
And finally, there is the market and people of India. The Indian economy is growing and a staggering 7.4 percent a year. It will soon pass Japan as the world’s third largest economy. It may at the moment be number ten on the American export list, but that would change dramatically without tariffs.
Finally, there are the people of India who are one of the best educated and entrepreneurial in the world. They provide the business and intellectual backbone for businesses, education and government around the globe. They will take note of their treatment of Donald Trump.
* Tom Arms is foreign editor of The Liberal Democrat Voice. He is also a regular contributor to “The New World” (formerly “The New European”) and the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War” and “America Made in Britain.”
