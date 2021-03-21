Tom Arms’ World Review – 21 March 2021

The primary responsibility of every government is the protection of its citizens.
The wannabe federalists of Europe have dismally failed at fulfilling this obligation with their handling of the coronavirus vaccine programme. And to compound their errors they have tried to cast Brexit Britain in the role of scapegoat at a time when they should be trying to develop a positive relationship with the UK.
Instead Brussels has unfairly claimed that the Johnson government is behind Astra Zeneca’s failure to manufacture and deliver sufficient vaccine doses in a timely fashion. To compound the mistake they attempted to tarnish the vaccine with attacks on its safety. This, of course, is backfiring because it provides grist to the growing anti-vax brigade–costing tens of thousands of more lives.
On top of that, the commission is talking about blocking exports of the PfizerBnTech vaccine (largely produced in Belgium) to third countries, which is Brussels shorthand for Britain.
In the meantime both the World Health Organisation and the European Medicines Agency have declared Astra Zeneca safe; forcing European countries to put the vaccine back on the metaphorical shelf. But the poorly-managed vaccine programme has meant that Europe is enduring a third and deadly coronavirus wave.
A year ago, Eastern Europe was patting itself on the back for avoiding the worst effects of the first wave. Now their health services are on their knees. According to the WHO the Czech Republic leads the world in new Covid 19 cases per 100,000—over 1,600 a day this past week. Poland has plunged into a national lockdown this week as has Italy, Paris and the French Riviera. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is considering a month-long extension to the German lockdown.
But the hotspot tourist countries of Spain, Greece, Italy, and Malta are still planning to open their borders to tourists in May.
Biden is in a serious muddle with his immigration policy.
Donald Trump was rightly attacked for his inhumanity. But that does not mean that the vast majority of Americans want to open the immigration floodgates. Biden’s actions are still a long way from a social tsunami, but they are close enough for Republicans to be calling it that and finding listeners.
Between the end of October and the beginning of March 400,000 illegal immigrants attempted to cross US-Mexican border—a 15-year high. This is partly result of a pent-up demand created by the Trump Era and partly by the Biden Administration’s decision to end the “Remain in Mexico” for processing policy. Biden now allows migrants across the border to be processed in US-based centres.
The other major issue is unaccompanied children. Under the provision of Trump’s Title 42 hundreds of children were forcibly separated from their parents. Many families are still to be reunited. Biden is now allowing unaccompanied minors across the border. Parents are sending their children northwards because they believe that by pleading the politically significant issue of reunification their chances of joining the young ones will be significantly improved.
An estimated 30,000 unaccompanied minors have entered the US from Mexico so far this year. They are however, being kept in the same detention centres used by the Trump Administration. No one knows the exact conditions in these centres because journalists have so far been banned entry. This has led to attacks on Biden’s immigration policy from the left-wing of the Democratic Party. What a muddle.
Relations between China and the Biden Administration are off to a bad start.
Perhaps the good news is that they can only get better. The two sides could not even agree on the purpose of this week’s meeting in Anchorage Alaska between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Yang Jiechi, former foreign minister and the foreign policy man in the Chinese Communist Party Party’s Politburo.
The Chinese said the meeting was a “strategic summit” aimed at “resetting” Sino-American relations in the wake of the Sino phobic Trump years. Wrong, said Blinken. The purpose of the meeting was to allow the US to vent its anger about Chinese human rights violations, and the challenges Beijing’s actions present to the “security, prosperity and values of the United States and its partners and allies.”
But once the Anchorage dust has settled Washington will face some unpalatable facts. It cannot isolate China in the same way that it contained the Soviet Union during the Cold War. At the very height of its economic power, the Soviet Union’s share of the world GDP was less than a third of China’s today.
In not too many years China will surpass the US as the world’s largest economy. For America and its allies to respond to the threat of Chinese totalitarianism with sanctions would be the same as shooting itself in the economic foot.
At the moment the American diplomatic tactic appears to be to look for areas of collaboration. Top cooperative targets are climate change, the pandemic and North Korea. This is a traditional Western diplomatic approach: When faced with an apparently intractable negotiation, establish non-contentious areas of agreement which can then be built upon to reach compromise solutions in more disputatious sectors. The problem is that China is not a Western country.
The European political pendulum appears to be following the American example and swinging to the centre-left.
That is if elections this week in the Netherlands and Germany are an indicator.
In Germany the conservative Christian Democratic Union party of Angela Merkel suffered a major defeat in regional elections of CDU heartland Landers of Baden Wurttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. The poll was seen as a prime indicator for federal elections in September and the first big test for the CDU’s new leader Armin Laschet. Both the CDU’s long stranglehold on federal power and Laschet’s grip on the party leadership are now jeopardised. The CDU has lost power in both Lander and is expected to be replaced by a three-party coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP).
In the Netherlands, Long-serving centrist Prime Minister Mark Rutte has increased his parliamentary majority which means he can ditch the right-wing Christian Democrats. The extreme right-wing Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders is still the second largest but has dropped its opposition to the EU to focus on an anti-Islamic platform.
In Germany, the Xenophobic and anti-EU Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) continues to drop in the polls following the government decision to label it as a semi-terrorist organisation.
And in France, Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally has shifted from an anti-EU stance to a Eurosceptic position. It now wants to remain in Europe, stay in the Schengen Area and retain the Euro as the French national currency. The party’s slight tilt to the left appears to being paying dividends. Opinion polls show Marine Le Pen presenting a serious challenge to Emmanuel Macron’s hopes of retaining the French presidency in April 2022.
* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”
The present brouhaha over vaccines is manna from heaven for eurosceptics. That’s why I have always had a pragmatic view of the EU. Remember the burning English lamb carcasses at Calais a few years ago? Or the ban on the sale of British beef in Europe following the nCJD outbreak a few decades ago? The optics, as they say don’t look good, which is a tragedy because we clearly need good relations with our largest single trading partner.
Did anyone watch that recent TV mini series ‘Zerozerozero’. Now if the situation in Central America is even remotely like what is portrayed there, is there any wonder that people are heading north to the Rio Grande. The ‘War on Drugs’ has FAILED. We need a fresh approach everywhere.
Is it now payback time for China? Beware. Communism with a communist economy, as in the Soviet Union was always beatable. However, Communism with a quasi capitalist economy is a very different animal! It may now be already too late to shut the stable door.
The present restrictions in many European countries could still play into the hands of right wing parties in Germany and France, especially if the current cock up continues, where, in the former, the socialists have been in retreat for years and, in the latter, have virtually become an endangered species.
John Marriott.
A Le Pen presidency in France I think is remote, but it’s no longer totally outlandish.
Comedy thought for the day: Le Pen as president and a Green German Chancellor.
For the EU the significance is that this will go down as the time when ‘more Europe’ stopped being the default answer to anything.
@LJP
The probability of a Le Pen presidency depends on who she is up against. Back in 2017, Macron won 24.0% in the first round; Le Pen 21.3%; Fillon (The Republicans, centre-right) 20.0%; and Mélenchon 19.6%. As the top two from the first round go through to a run-off if no-one has won more than 50%, the biggest risk is a Le Pen-Mélenchon run-off, the result of which would be unpredictable. Historically, the French Left has been fragmented, but it would only take an agreement to support a single candidate to more or less guarantee them a place in the run-off. If you think that Le Pen would be a threat to the EU, just look at Mélenchon’s position: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Luc_M%C3%A9lenchon
Several countries, not only those in the EU paused deployment of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Since the problem is lack of supply, these countries could afford to do so without significant disruption to vaccination programmes.
Caution with new medication is the norm. In this case the way vaccines have been deployed make it harder to assess the significance of possible side effects.
On the Dutch elections, why is there no mention of the success of D66, the more radical Liberal Party? Overall though despite a shift towards Liberalism, there was also a net increase for the populist far right, for which three parties have representatives in the parliament.
Everyone who has had the Astra-Zeneca vaccine or are about to receive it can feel more assured now that it has been found to be at very low risk of causing blood clots,the problem was the EU fell into a trap that the British media and the rampant Brexiteers seized on with relish and took the pressure off this governments many failures over the past year. The vaccine rollout in the UK has been excellent due to the organisation of staff and volunteers in the NHS as much as the government’s procurement policy.
@Martin
“Caution with new medication is the norm”
Lets not pretend this was about being cautious, it was nothing but playing politics.
The risks of developing blood clots from the vaccine was less than 1 in a million
The risk of developing clots from the contraceptive pill 1 in 1000
If this was about safety issues, surely the EU would be banning the use of the contraceptive pill?
From the outset, many EU countries were knocking the efficacy of the Oxford Vaccine,
Then they were restricting it to certain demographics
With EU citizens being the most vaccine sceptic is it any wonder that vaccine take up of the Oxford vaccine was low with many demanding the Pfizer instead.
The EU then faces a drastic shortage of access to the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate its elderly population and so start the threat of vaccines export controls and causes a political storm amongst the UK and Ireland and NI and the EU backtracks after political pressure
Then the EU suspends the use of Oxford vaccine and cites “unfounded” safety concerns, creating even more alarm amongst its citizens.
The EU is sitting on millions of unused Oxford vaccine doses, it has worsened what was already a far to high sceptic vaccine nation.
This situation, piled on top of the failures it made in the first place, being to slow to finalise contracts etc has to turned a bad situation into something much much worse, but as usual with the EU and especially the commission, instead of putting it hands up to a mistakes, it deflects blame and now it threatens to impose controls once more to get its hands on their “preferred” vaccine the Pfizer jab.
Little Jackie Paper
‘For the EU the significance is that this will go down as the time when ‘more Europe’ stopped being the default answer to anything’.
Unfortunately I don’t think that will be the case.
‘More Europe’ was meant to have been stopped with the ‘No’ votes to the proposed European constitution in France & The Netherlands. As you will recall the EU waited a couple of years & changed the name to the Lisbon treaty with 97% of the text unchanged.
France & The Netherlands were not allowed to vote a second time.
Martin 21st Mar ’21 – 12:09pm:
Several countries, not only those in the EU paused deployment of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Since the problem is lack of supply, these countries could afford to do so without significant disruption to vaccination programmes.
Stockpiles of the AstraZeneca vaccine across the EU are reported to total 7,213,796 doses.
‘The EU’s AstraZeneca vaccine stance will cost lives, here in Spain and all over Europe’ [19th. March 2021]:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/19/eu-astrazeneca-vaccine-stance-spain-europe-covid