Tom Arms’ World Review

Ukraine

The Ukraine war has resulted in the world facing a shortage of every grain product and the prospect of widespread starvation in the developing world and spiralling food prices in the developed.

Shortages of corn and wheat – Ukraine and Russia’s two biggest grain exports – have increased demand for that other major grain product – rice. This has led India to ban exports of non-basmati rice “to ensure adequate domestic availability at reasonable prices.” India exports 40 percent of the world’s rice.

To compound the problem other major rice producing countries – Thailand, Pakistan and Vietnam – have all suffered bad harvests this year due to deteriorating weather conditions.

But back to Ukraine where Vladimir Putin has ended the Turkish-brokered deal to allow grain ships past the Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. He followed that up with a devastating drone attack on Izmail which handles about a quarter of Ukraine’s grain exports. An estimated 40,000 metric tonnes of grain bound for Africa, China and Israel was destroyed and the port has been closed indefinitely. Since withdrawing from the grain deal on 27 July, Russia has destroyed an estimated 200,000 metric tonnes of grain as well as civilian ships, port facilities and grain storage silos.

It should also be noted that Ukraine’s Izmail is at the mouth of the Danube and on the opposite bank is NATO member Romania.

Putin

Vladimir Putin has weaponised food. He has created a worldwide shortage and is now using access to Russian-produced grain to blackmail/bribe selected countries.

This was obvious at the recent Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg where he promised free grain to carefully selected African countries. Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Eritrea and the Central African Republic have all been rewarded for their support at the UN and links with the Wagner Group.

The summit, however, was not the big success Putin hoped for. The last such gathering was in 2019 when 45 African leaders turned up in Sochi. This time only 27 made the trip north to Russia’s Baltic port.

The drop in numbers was largely due to Putin’s failure to deliver on his promises. In 2019 Russia promised to quadruple direct investment in Africa. But since then it has dropped by two thirds and now represents only one percent of the total inflow of Sub-Saharan Africa’s capital investment.

Weapons and the ruthless expertise of the Wagner Group are now Russia’s chief contributions to Africa. Dictators in a swathe that follows the 10th Parallel across the Sahel from Sudan on the Red Sea to Guinea Bissau on the Atlantic are being propped up by the Wagner Group.

Yevgeny Prigozhin – head of the Wagner Group – led an armed mutiny against Russian defense chiefs last month. Putin branded him a “back-stabbing traitor.” But the Wagner chief appears to have been quickly rehabilitated as he was photographed in St Petersburg glad-handing African leaders. Putin may have decided to remove his troublesome “chef” from the domestic scene by further delegating to him Russian activities in Africa.

Niger

Niger appears to be the latest target of Russia’s Wagner Group. Prigozhin has welcomed the overthrow of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoun by General Abdourahamannane Tchiani and offered Tchiani and his military junta Wagner support.

This is a major blow to the West on several fronts. For a start, Niger is a major producer of uranium ore which is needed to fuel nuclear reactors. France, in particular is heavily dependent on Nigerien uranium as nuclear power accounts for 62.7 percent of French electricity production.

The French have 1,500 troops in Niger based mainly at their airfield outside the capital Niamey. America has another 1,000 troops in Niger and neighbouring Chad. Their presence is seen as vital in the battle against Jihadists in the Sahel and West Africa and the support of democratic interests. Niger and President Bazoun are seen as important bulwarks in both areas.

As of this writing, President Bazoun and his family are being held captive in the presidential palace. On Thursday the Washington Post published an article by him in which called for American support to overturn the coup and warned that the coup would lead to a strong Russian influence in Niger.

The US, EU, UK, France, and OAU have all condemned the coup and cut off aid and investment. They have also evacuated citizens. The French, American, Nigerian and Togolese ambassadors have been ordered out of the country by the new military government. The junta has also cancelled a series of military agreements with France and welcomed the involvement of Prigozhin’s Wager mercenaries.

President Emmanuel Macron has warned General Tchiani “should anyone attack French nationals, diplomats, military and/or French interests, they will see France respond in an immediate and intractable manner.”

Ideally an intervention to reverse the coup will come from African countries. The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) is considering just that. It has warned that the 15-member state could “as a last resort” intervene with its military arm, The Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG).

Since it was formed in 1990, ECOMOG has successfully intervened in West African states to overturn coups. Countries affected are Liberia (twice), Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Gambia. The problem is that some of the ECOWAS membership—especially Guinea Bissau and Mali—support the coup leaders. They in turn are supported by the Wagner Group.

Foreign aid

War, poverty and climate change are creating the conditions for coups in African countries such as Niger. In the past four years the number of people in Sub-Saharan African living in extreme poverty (defined as having an income of $2.25 a day or less) has increased from 150,000 to 420,000.

Britain has not helped matters. A Foreign Office report this week revealed that the conservative government’s cut in foreign aid from .07 percent of GDP to .05 percent is resulting in thousands of deaths in Africa and the Middle East.

The UK was never the world’s biggest aid donor. That title belonged to America. But it was the third largest and the Department for International Development (now subsumed into the Foreign Office) was highly respected around the world for its carefully-targeted value for money assistance.

One of the ancillary purposes of aid is to improve conditions in the developing world that encourage people to remain in those countries rather than risk their lives crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Ironically, the British government is taking money out of the already reduced aid budget to pay for the housing of refugees. Many of them come from countries which have suffered British aid cuts.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.