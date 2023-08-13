Tom Arms’ World Review

Pakistan

Pakistan is sliding back into military rule. Actually, it never really left it. The military and its friends in the intelligence services have for decades been the puppet masters pulling the strings of successive nominally democratic governments. Quite often they don’t even bother with the veneer.

Imran Khan knew this. That is why he came to a modus vivendi with the army early in his premiership. Unfortunately for the cricketing star that arrangement did not last. He tired of both the orders and the corruption and decided to be his own man and clear the Augean Stables. Unfortunately he ended up being cleared out himself.

He is now languishing in gaol and barred from elected office. His crime was failing to report an estimated $600,000 in gifts from foreign dignitaries. It is an interesting crime. If properly enforced a large chunk of the Pakistani political establishment would be sharing Imran Khan’s jail cell.

Not satisfied with jailing their opponent, the military have also organised a postponement of elections. Under the Pakistani constitution, elections have to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of parliament. The Pakistani parliament was dissolved on Thursday, but new army-friendly Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif said elections would be “postponed for several months”. This was ostensibly because the electoral commission needed time to re-draw constituency boundaries following the acceptance of a census report just last week.

But before dissolution, the government did manage to rush through two bills increasing the powers of Pakistan’s omnipresent intelligence agencies. They can now search and arrest anyone they suspect of a “breach of official secrets”. Furthermore, anyone who reveals the identity of an intelligence agent will now be automatically sentenced to three years in prison.

Possibly in anticipation of this new law, 157 Pakistani political activists “disappeared” last month.

History control

George Orwell famously wrote in his book “1984”: “Who controls the past controls the future.”

The words are profound, wise, correct and often followed. Which is why we have two examples of history control this week. The first, perhaps not surprisingly, is out of Moscow. Vladimir Putin’s educationalists have rushed through a new secondary school textbook aimed at “educating” 16-18-year olds about the Ukrainian political facts of life.

The new “patriotic curriculum” declares that Ukraine is an “artificial state.” Russia launched its “special military operation” as part of a programme of “denazification and demilitarisation.” The goal of the West is to “destabilise Russia” and Moscow is “a victim of Western aggression and fighting for its very existence.”

On the other side of the world, in the sunshine state of Florida, we have another attempt to control the political debate through teaching. There the target is wokeism. To battle it, presidential hopeful Ron de Santis has employed the skills of Prager University to produce a series of history online and off-line videos.

Prager University is not a university. It is a conservative video production company run by conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager with the avowed intent of spreading conservative values to counter the “evil liberal elitist values” of most American universities. Its videos are completely unaccredited and disavowed by most serious educationalists.

Presenters and guests for Prager U videos have included Tucker Carlson, Nigel Farage and George Will. According to Prager U videos words such as racism, bigotry, homophobia and Islamophobia “are meaningless buzzwords.” Fossil fuels are “the greenest energy.” There is no “gender pay gap” and the White race “is under attack.”

Thousands of local education authorities already use Prager U videos in their classrooms, but Florida is the first state to adopt them. They are unlikely to be the last. Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi are expected to soon follow suit.

Politicians worry constantly about their legacy. Perhaps Ron de Santis and Vladimir Putin are thinking along the same lines as Winston Churchill who said: “History will be kind to me for I intend to write it.”

Banking

Ever since 2008-2009 the public have hated bankers. They weren’t overly-fond of them before the financial crash. Which explains why the populist Italian government of Giorgia Meloni has curried public favour by imposing a swingeing 40 percent windfall tax on her country’s banks.

Since 2009, the public has reluctantly gone along with the idea that banks need to make money. But not too much. They want bankers to concentrate more on service and less on champagne at lunchtime. The problem is that sometimes external hard-to-control factors can cause violent swings up and down the balance sheet, mostly fuelled by changes in interest rates.

The bursting of the mortgage bubble, and low inflation followed by covid kept interest rates at historic lows for a long time. The banks made smaller but satisfactory profits and the public were happier, unless they were savers.

Then came the Ukraine War, the energy crisis, high inflation and the attempt by the world’s central banks to control inflation by raising interest banks. If the central bank rates increase then so do the rates charged to borrowers by the commercial banks. And at the moment a large number in Italy and elsewhere who borrowed money at two percent less are paying six percent interest on the same principal. This means that bank profits are going through the roof. To use the example of Italy’s largest bank, Inter San Paolo, its profits have doubled in just one quarter.

The avaricious eye of Ms Meloni is causing disturbing ripples throughout the European banking industry. Italy’s banks are big players. Inter San Paolo has $1 trillion in assets and operates in 12 European countries and 25 others.

Italy was the only target of windfall taxes, the banks would not be so worried. But Hungary, Spain, Lithuania and Estonia have also introduced smaller—but still significant—windfall taxes on their banks. The fear is that the contagion could become EU-wide and affect the bigger financial institutions in Germany, France, the Netherlands and possibly wider afield.

Ireland

The Irish government has no need of any windfall taxes. Its problem – if it is a problem – is that it has too much money. The government has a budget surplus this year of $65 billion. This means $12,000 this year alone could be handed over to every one of Ireland’s five million citizens.

It won’t be. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar intends to use the money to spend on building up the infrastructure and paying off the government’s debts. Infrastructure will quite likely be focused on housing. Dublin in particular has an acute housing shortage with prices and rents beyond the means of many Irish young people.

But where does the money come from? Surely the five million inhabitants have not coughed up $12,000 each. The answer is Big Tech. Apple, Google, Meta and X (formerly Twitter) among others have all based their global headquarters at Dublin’s “Silicon Docks.” Twenty-five percent of Ireland’s tax revenues are corporate.

Ireland is English-speaking, friendly, part of the world’s largest trading bloc and – most important of all – levies a tiny 12 percent of corporate tax while the rest of the EU averages 30 percent and the US ranges from 21 to 32 percent. Ireland has gambled on quality over quantity and it has paid off big time.

But wealth creates problems as well as opportunities. One problem is resentment from fellow Europeans. France and Germany especially are pressing for an EU-wide corporate tax of at least 25 percent. Another problem is political.

Debates on how to spend the money are likely to be divisive at a crucial period in Irish politics. For the first time in history Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have buried their long-standing differences to form a coalition with the Green Party. This is because of the perceived need to keep out of government the now second largest party in the Republic of Ireland – the politically suspect ultra-nationalist Sinn Fein.

At the moment Sinn Fein is leading in the opinion polls and preparing to exploit spending plans for the surplus to drive a wedge between the coalition partners and force a new election. If they win they will call for a referendum on unification with Northern Ireland which will create a whole new set of problems for Ireland, Northern Ireland, Britain, the US and the EU.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.