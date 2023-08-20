Tom Arms’ World Review

Donald Trump

Donald Trump will never see the inside of a prison. Neither will he be fitted for an orange onesie.

Not because he is innocent. Based on the evidence I have read to date, he is guilty as Hell. And I am sure a lot more will come out during the numerous trials he faces.

No, he will remain a free man for several reasons. One is that his lawyers will use every trick in their legal library to delay, delay, delay. They will appeal against the Washington venue for the trial there. They will also claim that the Washington judge is biased. The same with New York.

Their objections will be dismissed. But justice requires that they be heard and that takes time.

Next, there is the jury selection. One recent trial took several months to select the jury because they went through over a thousand potential jurors. In the case of Trump, the difficult is in finding 12 people in politically polarised America who do not have an opinion of the man and his election lie.

Even if a jury is selected, a venue is agreed for all four trials and impartial judges are found, there is a reasonable chance that a dedicated MAGA supporter will find their way onto a jury and block a guilty verdict. Unanimous jury decisions are required in American trials. That is a high bar for the Trump prosecutors.

Let us suppose he is found guilty on a felony charge in a court by a jury somewhere in America. The verdict is then likely to outrage and activate his MAGA base to such an extent that Trump wins the 2024 election. If that happens he will simply pardon himself and his many co-conspirators. The case in Georgia will be more difficult because he can only give pardons for federal crimes and Georgia is a state crime. But his highly paid lawyers should be able to find a loophole.

If they don’t, there is the appeal process. If Trump is found guilty he will appeal. The appeal process can extend for years, possibly up to and beyond Donald Trump’s allotted time on this Earth.

Russian spies

Spies, spies, everywhere – especially the Russians. Which is not surprising. They had a huge spy network in Tsarist days. It was massive under the Soviets and, of course, Vladimir Putin was a KGB agent in East Germany.

There is also the fact that Russia is at war, oops, I mean conducting a “special military operation” (SMO) in Ukraine. The SMO means that Russia needs intelligence on who in NATO is supporting what, when, where, how and why in Ukraine. Also, who they can support to espouse the Russian cause, scatter seeds of division and discontent and maybe even overturn a government or two.

And finally, if the war escalates, how best to attack NATO.

The latest alleged Russian spies to be uncovered are in Britain – three Bulgarians who appeared in court this week to be formally charged before their trial. This in itself, is unusual, usually spies are simply sent packing back to Moscow. Rarely are they imprisoned, which is the fate which awaits the Bulgarian Three if they are found guilty.

The UK is not the only target of the FSB and GRU (the two main intelligence agencies in Putin’s Russia). SVT Nyheter, a Swedish television investigative news programme, reckons that at least a third of all Russian diplomats in Nordic countries are spies.

Nordic intelligence chiefs are also concerned about Russian fishing boats in the Baltic and North Sea. They claim that most of them are spy ships gathering information about wind farms and seabed communication links in case of war with NATO.

Earlier this month, three Russian spies were expelled from Germany. Poland broke up a 15-person spy ring. Finland booted out nine, Spain three. France, Italy, and the Netherlands have all recently expelled Russian diplomats for spying. The record, however, is currently held by tiny Moldova, which threw out 45 Russian diplomats who they accused of plotting a coup.

Ukraine

They were holding their breaths this week on the deck of the cargo ship the Joseph Schulte. The reason? The ship is a blockade runner.

It was not carrying guns. It was transporting Ukrainian grain – 30,000 tonnes bound for hungry African mouths. To reach international waters from Odessa it had to pick its way through a Russian minefield and past Russian warships.

A month ago this was not a problem. Ukraine and Russia had a deal to allow ships carrying Ukrainian grain to pass through the Russian blockade. Then on July 17th Vladimir Putin scrapped the deal, started bombing and shelling Ukraine’s onshore grain storage facilities and threatened to do the same to any ship carrying Ukrainian grain.

In fact, Russian warships did fire warning shots across the bows of foreign ships trying to enter Ukrainian ports. The ships turned back.

This week Ukraine – and the captain and crew pf the Joseph Schulte – called Putin’s bluff. The Ukrainian navy guided them through the minefield towards the international waters of the Black Sea. They gambled on Putin’s good sense to protect them from an attack by a Russian warship. If Putin sinks a ship of a third country then he is effectively attacking that country’s territory. That is an act of war.

In the case of the Joseph Schulte, the Ukrainians were hedging their bets because the ship is Hong Kong registered which means it is Chinese. Russia relies heavily on Chinese diplomatic support. But what would happen if the ship was British, American or French?

United States

Bidenomics is working. Or is it? Growth in the US is a healthy 2.6 percent – the best by far among the G7 countries. Inflation is 3.1 percent, down from 8.2 a year ago. Again, much better than most countries in the developed world.

Borrowings are extraordinarily high – $19.19 trillion dollars which represents a staggering 106 percent of the country’s GDP. However, most of the borrowed money is being spent on attracting foreign businesses and building the national infrastructure. So, in theory, the investments will result in increased tax revenues which will lower the public debt.

But there is a thorn in this rosy picture – people. Biden needs people to produce. Currently there are not enough of them. Unemployment levels are 3.5 percent which is to say that there is full employment in America. In fact, there is a labour shortage.

One of the key purposes of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was to attract foreign companies to build factories in America and bring American factories home. Sounds reasonable, but the factory owners are finding it difficult to find people to run them.

One sector that Biden wanted to encourage was the manufacture of computer chips. He passed the Chips Act alongside the IRA to tempt foreign companies. The world’s largest manufacturer of semi-conductors, the Taiwan Semi-conductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), was tempted enough to invest $40 billion in a factory in Arizona.

But the TSMC can’t find the workers to even open it, let alone run it. The factory’s first chips were meant to roll off the production line next year. Launch date has now been put back to an iffy 2025.

Perhaps the TSMC will fare better in Dresden where EU incentives have encouraged them to invest $10 billion in a factory to build computer chips for Germany’s car industry. But, perhaps not, Dresden’s unemployment levels are 2.1 percent.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.