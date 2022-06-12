Tom Arms’ World Review

Nine weeks. This is how much time – according to the International Grain Council – that the world has before the Ukraine War sets the world on an unalterable course towards world famine. This is because in nine weeks Ukrainian farmers will start harvesting the winter grain crop and start moving it to portside harbours to be shipped out via the Black Sea. The problem is that those silos are already filled with 200 million tons of grain from the previous harvest because of the Russian naval blockade and destruction of Mariupol. If that grain is not moved – and moved quickly – the winter harvest will simply rot in the fields and the same fate awaits the Ukrainian autumn harvest and every subsequent harvest until the silos are emptied and the blockade lifted.

On top of that, Western sanctions are blocking the export of Russian grain. Between them, Ukraine and Russia, account for 20 percent of the world’s grain production. They also contribute mightily to the global stores of rapeseed oil, sunflower seeds and oil, barley and (with Belarus) potash for fertiliser. Africa and the Middle East obtain 40 percent of their grain from Ukraine and Russia – 95 percent of it shipped via the Black Sea. The UN is desperately trying to negotiate a naval corridor to rescue the grain. Turkey is also trying to mediate and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was in Ankara this week to discuss the problem. But a diplomatic solution seems unlikely. Russia refuses to cooperate until Western sanctions are lifted. Ukraine accuses Moscow of stealing its grain and Moscow says the responsibility for clearing the mines it laid blocking the harbours is Ukraine’s responsibility. Until those issues are resolved the grain stays in the silos and the harvest in the fields.

During Cold War One the US and Soviet Union flexed their economic muscle to compete for economic influence in the developing world. America – with its deeper pockets – won. Now the battle is between Washington and Beijing and the economically powerful Chinese are pulling ahead. They are now the number one trading partner for most countries in Africa and Asia. But most worrying for the US is the growth of Chinese investment and trade in what it regards as its backyard – Latin America. Between 2002 and 2019, China’s trade with Latin America and the Caribbean grew from $18 billion to $316 billion. China is now the number one trading partner with every major Latin American country except Mexico. With this trade comes political power and influence.

Chinese success was the driving force behind President Joe Biden’s decision to call this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles but the gathering was not the success he had hoped for. Various initiatives were discussed: a new development bank, training for 500,000 health workers; a food security programme and a “climate partnership.” But the US only invited what it regarded as democratic governments to the summit which excluded Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. This angered many of the other attendees (including neighbouring Mexico) who registered their displeasure by sending their foreign ministers instead of the head of government as requested. As the US Congress pores over the details of any Latin American programme there will doubtless be strings attached to any trade or aid deals. This is in stark contrast with the Chinese. They are interested in only in the money, markets and access to strategic raw materials. The governments with which they deal are free to champion or suppress human rights without comment or interference from Beijing – for now.

Tired of waiting for a company’s service department to pick up the phone? Frustrated with being refused the right to speak with a human being? Well, so are billions of people in other countries and the Spanish government is planning to do something about it – in Spain at least. It has introduced a bill in the Cortez (the Spanish parliament) to limit telephone wait times to three minutes. It will also force companies to have actual human beings answering the phone rather than machines. The proposed new law would apply to every company with more than 250 employees. The minimum fine would be $10,000 and $100,000 for a repeat offender. Consumption Minister Alberto Garzon said: “Too many companies create bureaucratic labyrinths to stop you from exercising your right to service.”

Colombia – centre of the world’s cocaine production – is in the final stages of an historic presidential election campaign and the result could have a dramatic impact on the world drugs trade. The man most likely to win is former guerrilla fighter Gustavo Petro. One of the main planks in his campaign is to stop the US-supported spraying of the coca crops; redistribute land to the peasants; legalise marijuana and encourage farmers to replace coca with marijuana plants. He also wants to stop the extradition of Colombian drug lords to the US. His opponent Rodolfo Hernandez is at the opposite end of the political spectrum and wants, if anything, to step up the war on drugs. Colombian voters will decide on June 19th.

Wanted: Volunteer amateur spies to help Ukraine. But hurry, Vacancies are being quickly filled for this unadvertised and unpaid position. They are springing up because companies around the world are trying to circumvent sanctions and employees and keen-eyed members of the public are angry that they are doing so. The Russians, of course, are doing everything they can to help the sanctions-busters. But the army of whistleblowers is growing. Ukraine is helping them with an organisation called Russian Tanker Tracking Group which serves as a clearing house for tips on sanctions busting involving Russian oil shipments. “We are being inundated with information,” said a representative. Tanker Tracker sell their information to banks and insurance companies who sever the shipping companies finance and insurance. Mission accomplished.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.