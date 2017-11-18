Paul Walter

Tony Blair bestrides the globe while the UK goes "la la la – not listening"

It seems that shortly after attending the Remembrance Sunday parade at London’s Cenotaph, former Prime Minister Tony Blair hopped on a plane for The Gambia. On Tuesday, he popped up there to meet the country’s President, Adama Barrow at his office (above) and then have dinner with him at the Coco Ocean Resort and Spa in Serrekunda. (A night in the Presidential suite there would set you back £1870). Globe-trotting Tony Blair also met Mr Barrow back in April, shortly after the latter had been elected President, replacing the tyrannical Yayha Jammeh.

Tony Blair has recently had many high level meetings with African leaders. Back in July he was in Kaduna, Nigeria and Togo. He’s been to Ghana. This month he was also in Cote d’Ivoire. There he met the Energy Minister, the Education Minister and the Prime Minister.

Given that Tony Blair ceased to be the UK Prime Minister ten years ago, one wonders why the man has all this high level access across the globe.

It all comes under the banner of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Under the heading “Making globalisation work for the many”, the institute describes its aims as follows:

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change aims to help make globalisation work for the many, not the few. We do this by helping countries, their people, and their governments address some of the most difficult challenges in the world today.

Reading the website, its seems the institute’s priority is technology.

At its launch in March, the Guardian said this about the Institute:

Blair is bringing his post-premiership empire, including 200 staff, largely under one roof, focusing on a not-for-profit basis on re-energising the centre ground, fighting religious extremism, African governance and Middle East policy. Around 25 staff will be deployed to the new Renewing the Centre policy work, headed by Yascha Mounk, a German-born Harvard academic. The platform will be open to western politicians and thinkers from different liberal democratic or progressive traditions. He has injected £10m into the enterprise.

200 staff! Indeed, there are several jobs up for grabs at the moment there. You could be an “Executive Assistant to Heads of Effective Governance/ Renewing the centre & General Pillar Support“. Or you could earn £48,000 as “Governance Advisor, Ministry of Finance (Liberia and Sierra Leone)” in Monrovia, Liberia.

It seems that our old mate Jim Murphy is working for Tony Blair. For example, Jim Murphy visited The Gambia in June this year, with a group of very bright and young (looking) think tankers. It seems that one of the Institute’s specialisations is to help developing government’s in Africa, such as Mr Barrow’s in The Gambia.

So this institute is a very large concern. Think tanking on steroids. On the back of it, Tony Blair bestrides the globe as a great statesman.

The odd thing is that virtually no one back in the UK takes much notice of all this. Indeed, where Tony Blair is concerned, most of us jam our fingers in our ears and hum “Hey Jude”.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

