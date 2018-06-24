Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #521

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 521st weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (17 – 23 June, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. I was wrong about Labour Live by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Trying new stuff is actually a good thing, even if it goes wrong.

2. Harborough Conserative Councillor joins the Liberal Democrats by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Welcome, Mark Graves.

3. Dramatic Liberal Democrat wins in West Somerset and Northamptonshire by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

A good night in Council by-elections.

4. Nick Clegg’s illiberalism should no longer be taken for pragmatism by Tom King on Never Cruel or Cowardly.

Tom is unhappy about Nick’s comments on freedom of movement.

5. How Theresa May is employing the “weak kid” dodgeball tactic by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

It’s not a good idea in the long term.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. An update on the Ashdown Prize for Motherhood and Apple pie has arrived by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish Black and White Nightmare Trousers.

And it’s not a particularly welcome one as far as Jennie is concerned. .

7. Sick of your Brexit lies, Theresa May by Maelo Manning on Liberal Girl, aged 18.

Stop fooling around with young people’s future, says Maelo.

8. And I would walk with one hundred thousand by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys, Phase 2.

Why a People’s Vote is necessary to sort out the Brexit issue once and for all.

9. Dominic Grieve: the cause without the rebel by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

So much for bringing down the Government

10. 5 things about this week – 23 June 2018 by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.

Sugar – and reflections on coming to the end of shared parental leave.

11. Welsh UKIP in disarray again by Peter Black on Peter Black.

It is actually heartbreaking to think that they displaced all but one of our AMs, who had all done much more in one day than the UKIP lot have achieved in two years.

12. The debt that the NHS and the country owes to immigrants by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

Describing the anger that many of us feel when we see the awful anti-immigrant lies in the press.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!



<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-521-57872.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings