Mark Valladares

Paddy – some early tributes…

By | Sat 22nd December 2018 - 10:23 pm

It is the mark of a person when, in the hours after their death, tributes come from less expected corners. Here are some of the early ones, from across the political spectrum and beyond…

First, from the world of politics…

But, of course, Paddy had a far wider impact on the world around him…

and in some more unexpected places…

But, for now, I’ll finish with a typical Paddy anecdote. If it had been anyone else, you probably wouldn’t believe it. But Paddy…

4 Comments

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 22nd Dec '18 - 10:27pm

    It was Major’s that actually made me burst into tears. Incredibly generous, as you would expect from him.

    It’s all those supposedly hard-headed journos saying such generous things about him.

    And Nicholas Soames. Of all people. That was unexpected.

    And the Archbishop of Canterbury too.

    It’s certainly a measure of the man that he has united the words of journalism, politics and the church.

  • frankie 22nd Dec '18 - 10:38pm

    A politician from an age when politics seemed to bring forth men of substance and with a hinterland. He will be badly missed, we need more Paddies in politics, we can but hope men/ women like him arise.

  • Richard O'Neill 22nd Dec '18 - 11:03pm

    Just such an iconic figure. The leader when I was born. Hard to imagine the political scene without him.

