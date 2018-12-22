Paddy – some early tributes…

It is the mark of a person when, in the hours after their death, tributes come from less expected corners. Here are some of the early ones, from across the political spectrum and beyond…

First, from the world of politics…

Touching words from Sir John Major paying tribute to Paddy Ashdown: pic.twitter.com/PNcJc2IOOQ — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) December 22, 2018

“I am deeply saddened and shocked by the news about Paddy. He was motivated by values of compassion, decency and a profound commitment to make the world a better place… He will be hugely missed by his many friends and admirers.” Tony Blair’s statement https://t.co/670JHUABpM — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) December 22, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear of the death of Paddy Ashdown. I'm actually crying. He has been a very good friend to me over the years and would always go out of his way to help me. What a bastard cancer is. A liberal light has gone out tonight. pic.twitter.com/7G3akpqEVl — Iain Dale (@IainDale) December 22, 2018

Saddened by the loss of a towering political figure who was a strong European and a dedicated constitutional reformer. Paddy Ashdown had endless energy, was prepared to cross party lines and served the UK and international communities with distinction. Thoughts with his family. — Gordon & Sarah Brown (@OfficeGSBrown) December 22, 2018

I am so very sorry to hear of the death of my old friend Paddy Ashdown and before the ghastlies get at him , he was a formidable Royal Marine ,a bold and effective Liberal Leader and a first class administrator.#abigbeastgoesfartoosoonRIP — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) December 22, 2018

Shocked at the passing of former leader of the liberal democrats Paddy Ashdown, whilst we had our political differences he was a staunch defender of human rights and social justice, a truly sad evening for all who fight for social justice in our country. R.I.P Paddy xxxx pic.twitter.com/sqrsKmmsce — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) December 22, 2018

But, of course, Paddy had a far wider impact on the world around him…

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our friend and loyal supporter, Lord Paddy Ashdown. He will be remembered as a strong advocate for Bosnia, serving as the country's High Representative & doing his best for the victims & survivors of genocide https://t.co/1apuIvs2O6 pic.twitter.com/MIkcZe603d — Remembering Srebrenica (@SrebrenicaUK) December 22, 2018

So sad to hear the news of Paddy Ashdown. I saw the huge international respect he won for his inspirational leadership in Bosnia. His combination of prodigious energy, infectious enthusiam and total integrity came through in everything he did. And his capacity for friendship. — Peter Ricketts (@LordRickettsP) December 22, 2018

Paddy Ashdown was a friend of the Syrian Revolution. He supported us in bringing the Assad regime to justice, he supported us in humanitarian aid and vouched for aid drops in Syria – and openly berated those who didn't care for Syrian lives. RIP Lord Ashdown. — Razan Saffour (@RazanSpeaks) December 22, 2018

On behalf of everyone at Unicef, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Paddy Ashdown. Supporting the organisation for more than 8 years as President & Ambassador, Lord Ashdown was a passionate advocate for children everywhere. Our thoughts go out to Jane & his family. pic.twitter.com/WxAUbcZaXh — Unicef UK (@UNICEF_uk) December 22, 2018

and in some more unexpected places…

We send condolences to Paddy Ashdown’s family and friends. We often saw him in our reading rooms researching. He was latterly the President of @FriendsTNA and was a passionate supporter of our work. — National Archives UK (@UkNatArchives) December 22, 2018

