The Voice

Paddy – a few words on behalf of the Editorial Team

By | Sat 22nd December 2018 - 9:53 pm

The news of Paddy Ashdown’s death tonight will have doubtless come as a shock to our readers, and to the wider Liberal Democrat family.

Members of the Liberal Democrat Voice Team, like so many Liberal Democrat activists and campaigners over the years, have our own Paddy stories, of kindnesses and of events. Paddy was seldom dull, even if you disagreed with him at any one time.

But, as the news of the death of a man many of us thought of as almost indestructible sinks in, we would like to offer our condolences to Jane, to the Ashdown family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 22nd Dec - 9:49pm
    Peter, what is the point in trying to convince people that deficits are not necessary a bad thing if you will not take the next...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 22nd Dec - 9:42pm
    This is terribly sad news. He was a fine man and fine liberal. Even when he got things wrong he seemed very concerned about how...
  • User AvatarTonyH 22nd Dec - 9:37pm
    This is such a shock, and so sad. When he announced his illness a few weeks ago I think I posted something here like "that...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 22nd Dec - 9:09pm
    Profoundly sad news. He was a great man, whether on the world stage or in a tiny village hall in his beloved Somerset.
  • User AvatarMark Cox 22nd Dec - 9:09pm
    So sad and shocked by this news. Paddy was the leader of the party throughout my time as candidate for harborough. There are many occasions...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 22nd Dec - 9:08pm
    Very sad news. Our sincere thoughts of sympathy are with Jane and family at this very difficult time. Most of all, Paddy was incredibly loyal...