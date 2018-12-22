Paddy – a few words on behalf of the Editorial Team

The news of Paddy Ashdown’s death tonight will have doubtless come as a shock to our readers, and to the wider Liberal Democrat family.

Members of the Liberal Democrat Voice Team, like so many Liberal Democrat activists and campaigners over the years, have our own Paddy stories, of kindnesses and of events. Paddy was seldom dull, even if you disagreed with him at any one time.

But, as the news of the death of a man many of us thought of as almost indestructible sinks in, we would like to offer our condolences to Jane, to the Ashdown family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this time.