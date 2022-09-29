Truss car crash interviews on BBC local radio on cost of living and fracking

Having absented herself from the media for days, the prime minister chose to defend her decisions and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on BBC local radio. Truss appeared on breakfast shows on BBC Radio Leeds, Norfolk, Kent, Lancashire, Nottingham, Tees, Bristol and Stoke. Her media advisers clearly thought local radio would be a soft touch with presenters more used to talking about a church fete. So very wrong. The interviews were sometimes excruciating. You could hear pauses at times, as she struggled to find her scripted reply and to remember which radio station was interviewing her.

First up for the prime minister was an interview with on BBC Radio Leeds. As the first of the day, it wasn’t so much of a car crash for Truss as the later interviews.

Compare this to a BBC Radio Bristol interview a little later, where James Hansen gave Truss a hard time. Truss struggled to answer questions and continually returned to her script. She reminded me of an actor on the stage forgetting the lines and waiting for the sotto prompt.

Reacting to the BBC Radio Bristol interview, Daisy Cooper said:

It beggars’ belief that Liz Truss repeatedly failed to guarantee that people’s pensions will be safe. The Conservatives under Liz Truss have thrown away any shred of economic competence they had left.

She failed to offer any reassurance to people who are worried sick about the impact of this budget on their pensions, mortgages and bills. Instead the Prime Minister is digging in with this totally disastrous approach that only benefits the very wealthiest while the vast majority suffer.

Towards the end of her media round, Liz Truss spoke to BBC Lancashire, where she was repeatedly challenged by presenter Graham Liver on fracking. Under pressure, she struggled to get back to her script.

Wera Hobhouse MP said:

Truss’s excruciating inability to answer even the most basic questions shows her talk of local consent is a sham. From Surrey and Sussex to Somerset and Shropshire, people are anxious that they will soon be part of a hair-brained experiment, with no say at all.

Her own scientists refuse to say it’s safe, her own chancellor says it won’t bring down prices and we all know it will only worsen the climate emergency. Why is the Prime Minister determined to impose such destruction on the British public?

Once again Truss has revealed her contempt for rural communities. Their concerns: over water pollution, climate change, and the destruction of their local countryside are viewed as irrelevant by the Prime Minister.

BBC Breakfast presenter John Kay summed up the morning round of interviews by Truss saying, “the Tories obviously though BBC local radio presenters were soft.” No, they ain’t:

Former R4 Women’s Hour presenter, Jane Garvey was more acerbic:

Podcaster Dino Sofos said: “The PM is literally lost for words on BBC Stoke when questioned about mortgages”:

Liz Truss seems to live in a permanent world of denial, so she probably thought these interviews went well. The Tories have been scraping the bottom of the barrel for leaders for a while. Now it looks like the bottom has fallen out of the party’s barrel, as well as out of the economy.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

