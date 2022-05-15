Ukraine won Eurovision. Now we have to win a war.

By | Sun 15th May 2022 - 7:36 am

Eurovision is an acquired taste. Many people regard it as a pleasure. War is an enforced taste. Very few people regard it as a pleasure.

The win last night at the world’s most popular, and often cheesiest, song contest is a mood boost for Ukraine. The jury had put the UK entry, Space Man by Sam Ryder at the head of the pack. In an ordinary year, Sam Ryder would have given the UK the winner that has eluded it since Katrina and the Waves.

This is not an ordinary year. Last night’s event opened with a Rockin’ 1000 rendition of the anthem “Give Peace a Chance”.

The public vote, especially in Europe and Australia, was in favour of Stefania, performed by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. Without the war, this performance might have won in its own right. However, this was a night where politics blended with music. As the crowd roared its approval, Oleh Psiuk pleaded: “Please help Ukraine, help Mariupol, help Azovstal right now.” Ukraine duly won Eurovision for a second time.

President Zelensky said on hearing the result: “Our courage impresses the world. Our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision!”

That’s ambitious but the world needs to do everything it can to ensure that ambition is fulfilled. That means winning a war first.

Votes at the Eurovision Song Contest have long had a political element. But a study by the University of Groningen suggests that political voting is rarely decisive for the outcome of the contest. The study also concluded that the highest valued Eurovision song is “Save Your Kisses for Me” by the Brotherhood of Man. Oh dear.

Writing a few days ago in The Conversation, Catherine Baker from the University of Hull said: “In my opinion if Kalush Orchestra do win Eurovision 2022, it will be down to the strength of their song’s concept and performance, not primarily voting alliances or sympathy.”Last night’s result might challenge those views. And as Rare Bird once sang, “sympathy is what we need my friend.” Last night Ukraine got that sympathy.

Sympathy won’t win a brutal war. But like Vera Lynn decades ago, it will give cheer to Ukrainian forces and civilians fighting for the survival of themselves and their country.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

2 Comments

  • David Raw 15th May '22 - 11:20am

    @ Andy Boddington. “Now we have to win a war”.

    Are you suggesting, or implying by “We”, that the United Kingdom should take part militarily in this conflict ?

  • Andy Boddington 15th May '22 - 11:31am

    In a word, no. The we is generic and refers to all of those supporting Ukraine.

