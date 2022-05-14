Chamberlain and D’Souza launch food bank inquiry

There are more than 2,000 food banks in the UK and the number of food parcels they give out has risen enormously. The Russell Trust, which represents 1,300 food banks, issued 2.1 million food parcels in 2021/22, a staggering increase on the 40,000 it issued in 2010.

Not everyone believes these statistics. Tory MP Lee Anderson for one. After a row brewed up over his Queen’s Speech remark that there was not a “massive” need for food banks in the UK, he told Times Radio: “The actual foodbank usage is exaggerated.” He is undoubtedly right that some people do not know how to cook but he is wrong that his local food bank insists on people having to sign up for a cooking course. And he is talking nonsense when he says that food bank use is exaggerated. As for his remark, “we can make a meal for about 30 pence a day, and this is cooking from scratch”, that is very hard to achieve in a home where cooking in bulk is not possible.

With such ignorance in parliament, it is timely that members hold an inquiry into the issue. On Wednesday, Wendy Chamberlain and Baroness D’Souza announced an inquiry by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ending the Need for Food Banks.

Wendy Chamberlain MP and Baroness D’Souza told The House:

This inquiry is the first of its kind in recent years, and with support from all major parties and both Houses of Parliament, couldn’t come a moment sooner… At this pivotal moment, with the cost-of-living crisis only getting worse, we simply haven’t seen the action needed in the Queens Speech to help people on the lowest incomes, and avert even more people needing to use food banks. This was a serious omission with grave consequences for families up and down the country. Further research by the Trussell Trust has shown that last winter – even before inflation and energy prices soared – one in three people receiving Universal Credit were skipping meals. As the current crisis bites, this is only getting worse. Food banks are hearing more and more of people struggling to survive, unable to afford the essentials and making impossible decisions between heating and eating… This inquiry is a powerful opportunity to highlight the reality of the crisis faced by people on the lowest incomes and will explore solutions to the root causes of foodbank use. Emergency food parcels are not a long term or dignified solution to a systemic problem. We must find a solution… This inquiry represents a vital opportunity for change and for food banks and people facing impossible decisions to come together and make the case for what needs to happen to create that change… The cross-party and cross-House nature of the inquiry shows the strength of feeling around the increasing use of foodbanks. This isn’t about party politics, but about achieving what is right and just for our society.

