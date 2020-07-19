UPDATED: Watch Ed and Layla at hustings

The Voice

This post will be regularly updated with links to recordings of  Ed and Layla at the many hustings events that are taking place.

I’ll update it and re-post it whenever there is something new to add.

First up, the very first formal hustings, with the Social Liberal Forum on Saturday 11th July.

The first of the party’s big set piece hustings, on jobs and the economy took place on Wedmesday 15th July:

More events under the cut. First South Central from 11 July

The economy and jobs national debate from 15 July

 

The job interviews

Ed

Layla

Devon and Cornwall – 18 July

You can find links to upcoming events here. 

  • richard underhill 19th Jul '20 - 7:17pm

    It will be very disappointing if neither candidate tries to democratise the electoral system.
    Lots of organisations use the Single Transferable Vote, such as trade unions.
    Even the Tories recognised that they might want to get rid of an over-powerful leader and asked a former leader, a Scottish hereditary peer, to design an electoral system for that situation. When Mrs Thatcher resigned there were three candidates, Heseltine, Major and Hurd, but two of them withdrew when they had the count of MPs votes.
    A scandalous female Tory MP said “Proportional voting in the Conservative Party!!” which showed that she did not understand their own policy. Nothing to do with eggs.

  • Elizabeth Bain 20th Jul '20 - 8:55am

    I will vote for the candidate who has the most coherent plan for constitutional reform.

  • Daniel Walker 20th Jul '20 - 9:25am

    @Richard Underhill “It will be very disappointing if neither candidate tries to democratise the electoral system.
    Lots of organisations use the Single Transferable Vote, such as trade unions.

    STV for all elections has been Lib Dem policy since the party was formed, and Liberal Party policy before that. Indeed, we use it internally. I doubt very much that either Ed or Layla oppose it. (as a party, including Ed, we moved an amendment to the 2011 Referendum act to change it to STV)

  • Hywel 20th Jul '20 - 2:05pm

    “I will vote for the candidate who has the most coherent plan for constitutional reform.”

    What does this mean. A theoretical plan or one to get it actually in to law?

  • David Raw 20th Jul '20 - 6:07pm

    @ Elizabeth Bain “I will vote for the candidate who has the most coherent plan for constitutional reform.”

    It may surprise some Lib Dems in England, but with one exception we already have constitutional reform in Scotland : local government is in unitary authorities elected by PR, and the Scottish parliament is elected by PR but without an un-elected second Chamber with a continuing hereditary element).

    The one significant exception is the first past the post House of Commons where the ruling UK majority Government has 365 seats (but only 6 in Scotland).

  • Hywel 20th Jul '20 - 6:46pm

    “a “coherent plan for constitutional reform” should be both practical and one that is reasonably fit for legislation, not far off a white paper, a plan that has considered the problem areas of the country for electoral reform.”

    Not really what I was talking about. The LIb Dems have volumes of that sort of stuff. How do you actually get it into law. Suppose PR had been front and centre of the LIb Dems campaign after 2005 – could it have been as easily sidelined in 2010?

