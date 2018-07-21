Verdict on Vince’s first year

Yesterday was Vince Cable’s first anniversary as leader – the paper anniversary, so that should encourage us all to go deliver lots of leaflets for our Exit from Brexit campaign over the next wee while.

We undoubtedly have the grown-up in the room as far as British politics is concerned. While the Tories’ toxic civil war leads them to force a catastrophic economic meltdown on the country and Labour stands by and lets them do it, Vince has been tirelessly making the case for us to get out of this mess.

Two years on from the Brexit referendum, if it was all going well, if the Government really was enacting this “will of the people”, we wouldn’t have polls showing significant support for a People’s Vote on the final deal. We even have polling showing that Remain would win the sort of three way referendum Justine Greening was talking about by the same margin as the Scottish independence referendum was won.

Throw this into the mix. extraordinary @yougov numbers polling the @JustineGreening 3 way exit deal referendum idea…

Remain on 50% after first round, 55:45 after reallocations, winning in first round even with 50-64 year olds. pic.twitter.com/36gqRsswOp — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) July 18, 2018

Our arguments are prevailing and our poll ratings are edging slowly towards double figures, but we haven’t had the massive breakthrough we’d all like to see.

Why is that and what can Vince do about it in his second year?

Creating waves

Vince’s piece for us yesterday showed that he has been talking a lot in the past year about issues that matter to people. Housing, health, inequality, public services as well as Brexit.

What we need over the next while is a thread that ties all these things together in a way that shows what we stand for – a radical, bold, reforming party that champions freedom from poverty, co-operation, internationalism, human rights and giving people power over their own destinies. We must do this with vigour and passion and show that we will never settle for anything less.

We need to show how our broken democracy has got us into the mess we’re in and lead the way out.

Vince has a reputation for being scholarly and academic with speeches more like lectures than political orations, but he can deliver the goods and create some waves:

I’d like to see him elaborate on the things that get him this sort of attention like this from Spring Conference:

Too many were driven by a nostalgia for a world where passports were blue, faces were white, and the map was coloured imperial pink. Their votes on one wet day in June, crushing the hopes and aspiration of the young for years to come.

He was absolutely right to say it and we need to hear it more often. We need to hear more of the “young are being shafted on Brexit” and he needs to show that Jeremy Corbyn is just as responsible for what is happening as Theresa May and her Brexiteers.

He needs to take more risks and say more audacious things.

He got a whole load of attention back in February for asking the PM if the NHS would be protected in any trade deal with Donald Trump. He’s not yet exploited the potential of that line and he could do worse than take Willie Rennie’s terrier approach to these things. He just keeps asking the question at every opportunity.

That Lib Dem Process thing

I am slightly worried that Vince is doing that Lib Dem thing of where there’s a problem, trying to find a process to sort it out. It’s absolutely right that we talk to the Canadian Liberals and the En Marche movement in France, because they have got liberals into power and done it well. We can learn from them but we must also be aware of the differences between us. Trudeau’s Liberals had a blip but they were one of the establishment parties. Macron was helped by being in a run-off against a Fascist, something our political system doesn’t have an equivalent for. Vince is very keen on a registered supporters scheme and open primaries. These aren’t bad ideas, but they are a process answer to a question that requires connecting with people at an emotional level.

Everything that Vince says stacks up in terms of evidence and facts. The next year has to be about getting people from nodding in agreement to feeling that they have to sign up with us. They need to believe that we are the ones who can and will bring about the change they are desperate for. We need audacity, we need primary colours in the way we communicate. A registered supporters scheme is a way of dealing with demand for us, it doesn’t create that demand.

My fellow Federal Board member Elaine Bagshaw said on Twitter yesterday that she was annoyed that Vince had gone to the press rather than the Federal Board:

So nice as a Federal Board member to read this second/third hand. It’s almost like we don’t really matter https://t.co/FtyLnEb7Ho — Elaine Bagshaw (@esbagshaw) July 20, 2018

I don’t actually think that there is anything in the article that we didn’t know. What I think Vince’s team hasn’t been particularly good at is joining up the dots with the party’s governance structures, which are there for a reason. Accountability is as important in internal matters as it is for a Government. He’s far from the first leader to make that mistake, they all do it to be honest, but if he wants reforms, he needs to make the case and take us with him and he needs to listen to us when we talk about what we are finding on the doorsteps.

Compelling message

Vince has spent his first year getting the raw ingredients together. He has ideas to help young people with housing and education, he has the wider economic vision for “responsible capitalism” which he needs to translate into a more popular application – more jobs, better public services, workers’ rights – and he has the desire to stop Brexit. His challenge over the next few months will be to form that into a compelling message which will inspire people to join with us to save this country from its current calamitous path.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings