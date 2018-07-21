Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Layla on the need for inclusive sex and relationships education

By | Sat 21st July 2018 - 10:40 am

This week the Government started consulting on relationships and sex education. For years, Liberal Democrats have argued that it is vital that every child has access to information that includes everyone, where LGBT+ people are included and which covers issues of consent and life-saving information about safe sex and contraception. Education spokesperson Layla Moran encourages responses and highlights how Lib Dem Education secretary Kirsty Williams has done this in Wales.

You can respond to the consultation here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Allen 21st Jul - 3:55pm
    Michael BG, "David Allen, the idea that an Alternative vote referendum with three choices “will be too complicated” is not one that Liberal Democrats can...
  • User AvatarSandra Hammett 21st Jul - 3:46pm
    As I used to be a teacher; Literacy: A Writing: B+ Speaking: C Numeracy: A Punctuality: C Attention: F
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 21st Jul - 3:36pm
    Dav, You have a point. On my original proposal, the EU could game the system. That concern can be dealt with. Let's amend my proposal...
  • User AvatarJohn King 21st Jul - 2:50pm
    To Jenny Barnes- When someone makes a new Will, they don't face a lost of noise about betraying their previous Wills. So it is with...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 21st Jul - 2:22pm
    Leaders are individuals who interact, this is the essence too of our Liberal and Democartic approach. We see them for who these people are, and...
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 21st Jul - 2:00pm
    The economist has run the voting figures under 3 different voting schemes FPTP - Remain wins AV Hard Brexit wins Condorcet (2 out of 3...