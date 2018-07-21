WATCH: Layla on the need for inclusive sex and relationships education

This week the Government started consulting on relationships and sex education. For years, Liberal Democrats have argued that it is vital that every child has access to information that includes everyone, where LGBT+ people are included and which covers issues of consent and life-saving information about safe sex and contraception. Education spokesperson Layla Moran encourages responses and highlights how Lib Dem Education secretary Kirsty Williams has done this in Wales.

For years @LibDems campaigned for compulsory, LGBT+ inclusive Relationships & Sex Education in all schools. @Kirsty_Williams is delivering it in Wales. Now we have a chance to ensure RSE is fit for purpose in England too. Please make your views heard here https://t.co/j8M0tmGPqf pic.twitter.com/EKy6rL4wUP — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) July 20, 2018

You can respond to the consultation here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings