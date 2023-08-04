Victory in ULEZ campaign

On the doorstep, and on social media, in the ward where I live there has been one main topic recently – ULEZ. And of course it hugely influenced the by-election result in Uxbridge, which should have been a pushover for Labour. Sadiq Khan’s rollout of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (and a daily charge of £12.50) to the whole of Greater London at the end of this month has been greeted with anger and derision, not to mention conspiracy theories.

This has put Liberal Democrats in a position which is sometimes difficult to articulate in political soundbites. On the one hand we firmly support measures that reduce air pollution and prevent unnecessary deaths. On the other hand we recognise that the implementation of the scheme could cause real hardship to people already angry about the cost of living crisis. But there is some good news at last.

Mayor finally accepts ⁦@LondonLibDems⁩ budget proposal and extends ULEZ scrappage help to all Londoners needing it. This is what happens when @LibDems⁩ are elected in London. A fairer London for all. https://t.co/S90TGhwLsf — Cllr Hina Bokhari AM 🔶 (@HinaBokhariLD) August 3, 2023

When ULEZ was first introduced in inner London it covered an area with excellent public transport. Few of us in the suburbs would think of driving into the centre anyway because the Congestion Charge already applied. And there was an 18 month period in which residents could prepare for the new charge.

This time the Greater London extension to ULEZ was announced only months before it was due to come into effect, and across an area with far greater reliance on cars, where the tentacles of London’s transport system spread more widely. Now some 90% of cars are already ULEZ complaint but there is a real issue with the remaining 10%, which are largely older vehicles. Those owners most affected are people who are least able to afford to change their cars, especially given that their old ones are going to be virtually unsellable. There have also been heartfelt pleas from sole traders whose livelihoods are dependent on their aging white vans.

Help was available, in the form of a £2000 scrappage grant, to a small proportion of owners, but was limited to those on certain benefits, plus a limited scheme for sole traders.

Now if you don’t live around here you might imagine that the suburbs of London are packed with the wealthy middle classes, and while such do indeed live here the actual picture is much more of a social mix. In my ward there are plenty of people who are just about managing – or were before the cost of living crisis hit. The boundary of Greater London is just 200m from my front door, which means that it will also have an impact of friends and family visiting from outside the new zone, who do not yet feel the pressure to change their cars.

So our political message locally has been that the introduction of the ULEZ expansion needs to implemented in a more measured way, with more help available for those affected.

The announcement today is therefore welcome, although we will quite rightly say “Too little, too late”. It adds a further £50m to the scrappage scheme, removing the benefits requirement and offering the £2000 grant to any Londoner with a non-compliant vehicle. There is also a more generous offer for sole traders, who can now claim up to £7000. However, anyone who is based just outside the London boundary but whose client base largely lies within it, is still going to be severely affected.

You can check whether your vehicle meets the ULEZ requirements and find out about the extended scrappage system.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.