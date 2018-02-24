Caron Lindsay

Vince: Government must act to secure university lecturers’ pensions

By | Sat 24th February 2018 - 12:23 pm

This smart little piece of digital magic sums up Vince Cable’s position on the university lecturers’ strike. He has called on the Government to underwrite the lecturers’ pension scheme.

The former Business Secretary, who was responsible for universities, called on the Government to intervene to stop lecturers being left up to £10,000 a year worse off in a letter to the current Universities Minister:

Dear Sam,
As you are aware, university lecturers have started 14 days of strikes due to drastic changes to their pensions. A lecturer can expect to be left around £10,000 a year worse off in retirement as a result.  Younger lecturers will be the worst hit; it has been estimated they could lose up to half of their total retirement pot. Lecturers are not well paid; the reward for their hard work has largely been in the form of relatively generous packages, including a defined benefit pension.

There is a large deficit of around £6-7.5bn in the scheme, so some work clearly needs to be done to bring this down urgently.  However, this does not necessitate the drastic action being taken – particularly given there are question marks over how the deficit has been calculated – notably a shift of the risk burden on to employees. Universities UK has shown few signs of being willing to compromise, which has led to an impasse that will harm the academic study of more than one million students.

The concerns around the scheme have largely been about risk. Some institutions have pulled out of the pooled scheme due to fear it could end up badly underfunded should weaker universities go bankrupt.

To alleviate these concerns and de-risk the scheme, the Government must move to underwrite the Universities Superannuation Scheme, providing academic staff with guarantees that their pension will be safe and at the expected level.

Not only would this provide the fund with the certainty the more fiscally conservative institutions are worried about, it would also put scheme in line with universities set up after 1992. One part of the university sector should not be treated differently to another.

For full disclosure, I must also mention that I am a member of the USS as a former academic.

I look forward to hearing from you shortly.

Yours sincerely,

Vince Cable MP

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

