Voluntarism, statism, and coronavius

Embed from Getty Images

What kind of world awaits us after the coronavirus pandemic and how should Liberal Democrats respond to it?

One, not unlikely, scenario is that those on both the right and left may feel that the pandemic justifies a larger, and more intrusive, state. Whereas the former may express such statism in calls for a ‘bio-surveillance’ state, with the inevitable restrictions on civil liberties that this entails, the latter’s statism is more likely to be expressed in terms of a greater role for the state in economic life. Liberals, however, should emphasise the need to develop and expand the third sector – voluntary groups, cooperatives, and mutuals – in the new political world that awaits us.

During the pandemic, a spontaneous spirit of voluntarism, self-help, and mutual aid has emerged in communities throughout Britain. Indeed, although local councils have much to be proud of, it is apparent from my experience as a Councillor that mutual aid groups, established and run by volunteers, have been able to contact and help those who local government, for various reasons, have been unable to reach.

Despite our party’s long commitment to ‘community politics’, in recent years the emergence of voluntary-run libraries, community centres, bowling clubs, and other services has all too often been justified in terms of financial necessity and, sometimes, with a sense of regret. Such negative arguments overlook the positive arguments in favour of the voluntary principle, within which local communities control and run services, not least the benefits gained by the volunteers themselves. As J.S. Mill wrote,

A people among whom there is no habit of spontaneous action for a collective interest – who look habitually to their government to command or prompt them in all matters of joint concern – who expect everything to be done for them, except what can be made an affair of mere habit and routine – have their facilities only half-developed.

It is only when we are able to develop and cultivate our own personality in our own way and possess autonomy or self-mastery that we can be said to be free. Contrary to those of a more right-wing libertarian bent who espouse an ideal of atomistic individualism, the means by which to nurture such self-development is via active participation and involvement in civil and civic life; passivity is no friend of liberty.

Of course, in some cases the third sector would not be appropriate for the provision of certain services and, indeed, in light of a liberal commitment to pluralism, diversity and experimentation, nor would this be desirable. However, with the significant amount of action and community spirit that has been unleashed in our communities in response to coronavirus, a renewed and greater stress on the importance of the third sector, mutual aid, co-operation, and the voluntary principle, should be a central element of our party’s platform, and certainly more central than it has been in recent times.

* Daniel Duggan is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Gateshead