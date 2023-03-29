Volunteering Opportunity: Delegate to Liberal International Executive Committee

Location: Ottawa, Canada

Date: 2-6 May 2023

Liberal International will convene its 206th Executive Committee in Ottawa between 2-6 May 2023. For five days the global liberal family will come together at the seat of political decision-making in Canada – the federal capital – as LI returns to North America for its first statutory event in the region for 14 years.

Together with LI full member, the Canadian Group of Liberal International (CGLI), delegates will not only contribute to developing liberal policy and engaging throughout the ExCom between 2-4 May with new applicant parties but are cordially invited to fully participate in the Liberal Party of Canada (LI full member) convention which takes place (4-6 May) at the same venue directly following the conclusion of the 206th executive committee meeting.

With a liberal party in government and a G7 country, Executive Committee delegates will have access to a host of political fringe events and the opportunity to mingle with ministers and parliamentarians as well as hearing from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Liberal Democrats will be sending a delegation to this event, and there is a vacancy for one person to attend as a full delegate, in addition to the Chair of Federal International Relations Committee, David Chalmers.

Applicants should, using no more than 500 words, explain why they are interested in going to Ottawa and what they would hope to contribute to the work of the delegation. It would be helpful, but not essential, to have previous experience of the Party’s international work.

Please note that, unfortunately, there is no financial support for this event, and the delegate is expected to pay for their own flight and accommodation.

Applications should be submitted by e-mail to Mark Valladares ([email protected]), who is administering the process on behalf of Federal International Relations Committee, by no later than 7 April.

Please note that this opportunity is only available to members of the Liberal Democrats.